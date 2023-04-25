Globe unveils Gogoro scooters

Globe Telecom Inc. said on Monday its venture builder unit 917Ventures and its partners Ayala Corp. and Gogoro Inc. have launched smart scooters and battery-swapping services in the country.

Originally set for pilot in Metro Manila last quarter, the Gogoro Smartscooters and battery-swapping stations are set to be commercially available in the fourth quarter of 2023. A pilot run involving 70 Globe employees will be conducted for two months starting May.

“We in the Globe Group are very proud to bring Gogoro Smartscooters and battery-swapping to the Philippines, a transport ecosystem that marries mobility innovation and sustainability. This year, Filipinos will have access to these electric two wheelers and Gogoro’s convenient and cost-efficient battery-swapping technology, another first in the Philippines,” said Globe President and CEO Ernest Cu.

He noted that this is Globe’s debut in the climate tech space, as smart scooters are said to be more environmentally friendly than their combustion counterparts.

Gogoro was said to have transformed the two-wheel mobility space in Taiwan. It is also operating in China, India, Japan, Indonesia, Korea and Israel.

Horace Luke, Founder and CEO of Gogoro, said the company is excited to bring the Gogoro ecosystem to the Philippines and is committed to replicating its success in Taiwan, where Gogoro has 540,000 riders and has deployed more than one million smart batteries at 12,000 battery-swapping stations.

“Our partnership with the Globe Group and Ayala Corporation in the Philippines is a major milestone in our mission to transform urban transportation and provide an accessible path for riders to adopt sustainable urban mobility and play a key role in battling climate change and making the world better for all.

We look forward to working together to deliver a sustainable transport system that will improve air quality, reduce carbon emissions, and provide a superior riding experience for consumers in the Philippines,” Luke said.

The partners also unveiled the first Gogoro battery-swapping station at The Globe Tower.

917Ventures Managing Director Vince Yamat, meanwhile, thanked the government’s support for the shift to EVs as he cited the importance of enabling policy for electric vehicles to succeed in the country.

“The shift to EVs, particularly deploying Gogoro’s battery-swapping system, will go a long way with sustained government support that will allow private sector initiatives to prosper. Sustainable transportation projects are, after all, aligned with the government’s long-term agenda to promote environment-friendly transport options and foster digitalization as mobility needs of Filipino individuals and businesses rise,” Yamat said.

