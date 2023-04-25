From creative expression flows environmental awareness in ‘Agos’ exhibit

AS the outdoor temperature continues to heat up along with talks about climate change, 19 visual artists converge for an upcoming showcase with the mission to raise awareness and impact change on the environment.

The exhibition, titled Agos, symbolizes the interrelation of all living things, bringing into focus the importance of preserving our natural resources. The show will be on display for three days from April 27 to 30 at Art House in Power Plant Mall, Rockwell Drive, Makati City.

“We’re thrilled to show what we’ve been working on,” visual artist Sean Go said in a statement. “Agos is giving us Filipino artists a platform to talk about environmental conservation through our creative expression. It’s a cause we all believe in, and it needs to be further discussed in whatever form.”

Go will be joined in the exhibit by Aaron Mempin, Alger Guevarra, Anita del Rosario, Bianca Natola, Dennis Morante, Emman Acasio, JP Duray, Joemarie Sinclaire and Leeroy New. Part of the fold as well are Mario de Rivera, Martin Honasan, Niccolo Jose, Orley Ypon, Richard Buxani, Sam Penaso, Tammy de Roca, Tessa Mendoza, and ZAR.

Go is a Filipino-American pop art artist who has exhibited in places like New York and Indonesia. In Agos, he will be presenting three artworks with prominent pop culture characters as subjects, infused with elements of Filipino culture.

The first piece, titled Surfing Squirtle, tells the story that inspired the exhibition. Go depicts the Pokémon Squirtle on a trip to La Uñion, drinking buko juice, and surfing with tsinelas. Meanwhile, The 3 Blind X-Mice serves as a commentary on the high cost of achieving our dreams. Lastly, Pinoy Mandalorian captures the pro-environment spirit of the show, wherein Mandalorian beskar steel is recycled and reforged for foundlings like Grogu.

Agos is presented by Art House in partnership with Search Mindscape Foundation, a non-profit organization that paves the way for interaction, collaboration, and engagement in the Philippine art community. They are committed to building their platform to create opportunities for artists and investors to collaborate more closely, allowing Philippine culture to thrive in different communities around the globe.