FLI’s office occupancy will recover by next year–exec

Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI), the listed property development arm of the Gotianun Group, said office occupancy in its assets not infused into its real estate investment trust (REIT) will recover by 2024.

Lourdes Josephine Gotianun-Yap, FLI’s chief executive, said the company has seen an increase in demand for its office spaces, which was hurt by the work-from-home policy of many business process outsourcing firms and the termination of contracts of many Philippine offshore gaming operators.

“For these non-REIT assets, given their strategic locations, we are confident of occupancy recovery by 2024. We have set our priorities going forward. Our first order of business will be to build back revenue streams to prepandemic levels by growing our assets,” Gotianun-Yap said.

“In the last decade prior to the pandemic, we grew our residential business at a compounded annual growth rate of 17 percent. And our rental business at a compounded annual growth rate of 31 percent. And we aim to get back on this track.”

FLI President Tristaneil D. Las Marias said the target will help the company improve on the 20 percent increase in income before income tax of the company at around P4 billion, and the 12 percent increase in revenues of P20 billion.

“We believe that the Metro Manila market will continue to grow especially now that most companies have required employees to work on site either full time or part time. Most schools and universities have also required students to return campus.

Better Metro Manila is still the central station for government for trade and economic activities in the country. And we have seen how commercial and retail property businesses in Metro Manila were first to rebound and even surpass prepandemic levels despite headwinds,” Las Marias said. In FLI’s office space leasing, Las Marias said the company is repurposing some of its office spaces to smaller co-working spaces to provide more accessible, furnished and ready-to-use office spaces for small and medium business enterprises.

“We’re seeing a lot of interest on our pilot co-working projects. And we are looking to add more coworking spaces in our office properties in key urban centers,” he said.

For the traditional space lease, FLI is negotiating with government offices as potential lessees given their mandate to expand the customer-facing sections for better and faster public service.

This, he said, will complement the increased take-up from both the offshore and outsourcing industry and traditional office space occupiers last year. In the residential segment, he said the supply of Metro Manila condominiums have continued to expand the selling price per square meter, which so far remains to be the highest compared to other areas in the country.

“So we plan to continue to develop not only residential, but also commercial and retail developments within Metro Manila, particularly products that cater to the middle and high end segments. This remains to be one of our key strategies that the growth in revenues and market share,” he said.

Meanwhile, Las Marias said prospects in the retail space are “very promising,” as its mall business more than doubled last year.

“Revenge spending jumped sales, there was a huge surge in foot traffic as people raced to the malls to socialize to mingle or simply enjoy the freedom to be mobile again. We will continue to expand our mall business and we see opportunities for this to prime our townships and provide the much needed retail component to complement the requirements of our residential and office businesses.”