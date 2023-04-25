Ex-UN head calls for end to violence in Myanmar

byAssociated Press
April 25, 2023
1 minute read
In this photo provided by the Myanmar Military True News Information Team, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, right, head of the military council, talks with Ban Ki Moon, left, former UN Secretary-General, during their meeting on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.
BANGKOK—Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has called for an immediate end to violence in Myanmar after a surprise meeting with the military leaders of the violence-plagued Southeast Asian nation.

Ban met Monday in the Myanmar capital Naypyitaw with the leader of the military government, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, and other top officials. His mission was made on behalf of a group of elder statesmen that engages in peacemaking and human rights initiatives around the world.

Ban is deputy chair of the group, which calls itself The Elders.

A statement released Tuesday by the group quoted Ban as saying his meetings were “exploratory.”

It said Ban, who flew to Bangkok from Naypyitaw Monday night, stressed in his talks the need to implement a peace plan by the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the United Nations to stop the violence between the military and the pro-democracy resistance forces following the army’s 2021 ouster of the civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi.

Image credits: Military True News Information Team via AP



Military True News Information Team via AP
Author
Associated Press

