Editorial Cartoon April 25, 2023

Image credits: Jimbo Albano
Ways to prevent heat exhaustion in summer
Heat stroke is the most serious heat-related illness. This can happen when the body overheats during a heat wave or in a hot climate. This potentially fatal condition is a result of prolonged heat exposure or physical exertion, when the body’s core temperature reaches 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) or higher. Heat stroke needs immediate first aid to lower body temperature as quickly as possible. If not, it can lead to organ damage and death.