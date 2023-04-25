EastWest Bank net income grew 42% to ₧4.6B in 2022

THE reopening of the economy allowed Gotianun-led EastWest Bank to bounce back to its pre-pandemic growth level in 2022.

The publicly-listed bank said its net income grew 42 percent to P4.6 billion in 2022. This was supported by a 7.7 percent growth on its return on equity and four percent growth of its total assets.

The bank’s total assets reached P421.4 billion in 2022 on the back of the reopening of the economy and pent up demand that saw a 24 percent increase in its cards receivables and 96 percent growth of its salary loans.

“The full year impact of our 2022 asset buildup will be felt this year on our core income performance. The growth momentum should improve this further as we exceed pre-pandemic asset levels. We believe that EastWest is at the right place and at the right time, as we partner with our customers to rebuild and grow together,” newly-appointed EastWest Bank CEO Jerry G. Ngo said.

EastWest Bank said excess liquidity was channeled toward higher yielding consumer loans and investment assets. The loans portfolio grew by 21 percent while investment assets by 24 percent. EW made progress in improving its funding base as CASA grew by 6.5 percent. Total deposits were steady at P329.2 billion with CASA ratio improving to 79 percent, up from the previous year’s 75 percent.

This strong performance allowed the bank to declare cash dividends of P925 million, with a dividend payout ratio of 20 percent equivalent to P0.41 per share, to be paid out to stockholders on May 31, 2023.

In light of the direction it set for its growth this year, the bank also invested heavily on IT systems to help improve its digital services, prime it for faster digital innovations, and improve its operating costs through automation. It also announced changes in its senior management. The bank opened 2023 with the appointment of Ngo and new President Jacqueline S. Fernandez. The appointments of Ngo and Fernandez followed the retirement of former CEO, President, and Vice Chairman Antonio C. Moncupa at the end of 2022.

“We feel most assured that the new leadership choices we have made will bring EastWest Bank forward to the next level,” said EW chairman Jonathan T. Gotianun. “We have the utmost faith in Mr. Ngo and Ms. Fernandez in the Leadership Team, as well as Mr. Gotianun and Amb. Yap on the Board of Directors in taking up the bank’s cause.”

Fernandez, a banking veteran in the lending business and a key figure in steering EW to become a major force in consumer lending for the past 16 years, assumed her role as President in the second half of 2022 while Ngo assumed the CEO position in January 2023.

Ngo, a native of Cebu and a seasoned international banker, brings to EastWest 30 years of banking and finance experience. He served as the Group Chief Finance Officer and Independent Board Director of Saratoga Investama Sedaya, one of Indonesia’s earliest and largest investment holding companies.

Along with the appointment of Ngo and Fernandez, EW also elected Francis Nathaniel C. Gotianun and Ambassador Joseph D. Yap to the Board of Directors at the EastWest Annual Stockholders’ Meeting on April 24.

Moncupa has been with EW for over 16 years, serving as its leader and guiding it toward success as one of the Philippines’ most highly regarded consumer-centric banks.

However, Moncupa’s retirement from EW does not mean he will completely step away from his leadership role. He has been nominated to be an FDC director.

Under its new leadership, EW affirms its course of focusing on its consumer-centric thrust and services that the bank is already strong in, as well as the young Filipino population that makes up a huge and emerging part of its customer base.