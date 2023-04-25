DOH: Metro Manila records steepest rise in Covid cases

Covid-19 cases in all regions in the country are on an uptrend with the National Capital Region (NCR) exhibiting the steepest increase, the Department of Health (DOH) reported.

The DOH also said ICU admissions and severe/critical admissions are plateauing as cases remain on a slow upward trend.

Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire, however, said that hospitalization rate is still low despite the rise in the number of cases.

“Kahit nakikita natin na may 22 percent increase, nakikita natin na mababa ang utilization [rate] sa hospital [Even if we saw a 22 percent increase in cases, our hospital utilization rate is low] ,” Vergeire said.

“So hindi kailangan mangamba [No need to worry]. We are ranging from 9 percent to about 33 percent across the different regions,” she told reporters during a forum.

Vergeire said the government continues to monitor small hospitals with few beds designated for Covid patients.

“Kasi kapag tatlo lang ang Covid beds at mapuno, 100 percent na agad [If there are only three Covid beds and it will be occupied then it’s already 100 percent],” she said.

Instead of panicking, Vergeire urged the public to remain “vigilant.”

“I assure our citizens nakahanda po ang ating mga ospital. Dumaan na tayo sa ibat- ibang variants,” she said.

“Despite the minimal rise in cases, our healthcare utilization rates remain low. Let us continue to adhere to our layers of protection and get vaccinated to remain protected against Covid-19,” Vergeire added.