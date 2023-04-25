Cebu Pacific elevates passenger experience at NAIA T3

Cebu Pacific said it has enhanced customer service at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 (NAIA T3) by allowing passengers who accomplished online check-in to enter through a dedicated gate, among other features that will ease travel experience.

From the first entrance at the NAIA T3 Departures (Online Check-In Entrance), customers who checked-in online can go straight to the boarding gates if they don’t need to check in their bags.

Passengers who need to check in their bags may proceed to CEB’s self-bag tag kiosks at Isle E, scan their boarding passes at a machine, print and attach the tags on their bags. Thereafter, domestic passengers may proceed to the online check-in bag drop counters at E16-E29, while international passengers may check the counters assigned to them on the flight information monitors near Isles D and E.

Meanwhile, passengers who did not check in online may enter through Gates 1 and 2 and use any of the check-in kiosks located in between Isle D and E. They may also print their bag tags and use the bag drop counters located between D16-D29 and E1-E15.

CEB will offer a repack area where all passengers can check if they are within their baggage allowance or not. It also allows passengers to conveniently repack or arrange their bags if necessary.

The airline is also ready to address the concerns of passengers with same-day flights by operating a 24/7 help desk at its ticket office near NAIA T3 Arrival Gate 6.

“Our top priority at Cebu Pacific is to ensure the safety and comfort of our passengers. As demand for air travel picks up, we hope that these solutions will allow our customers to travel more conveniently and reach their destinations with ease,” said Lei Apostol, Cebu Pacific Vice President for Customer Service Operations.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





