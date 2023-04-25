Bill tackles LGU income-classification issue

A measure has been filed in the Senate to resolve a quandary relating to the income classification of local government units (LGUs) and the power of the Finance Secretary in this function.

This is one of the purposes of Senate Bill (SB) 2067, or the proposed “Automatic Income Classification Act for LGUs.” Senator Sherwin T. Gatchalian is prodding Congress to frontload the passage of this remedial legislation that, he added, is awaited by local government units (LGUs).

Among its other intents, the bill seeks to resolve a thorn on the side of the income classification of LGUs. The conundrum stemmed from Section 9 of Executive Order 249 (series of 1987) that granted the Secretary of Finance (SOF) the administrative authority to review and recommend the appropriate changes of income ranges of the income classifications of cities, provinces and municipalities at least once every four years.

Gatchalian recalled that the Department of Justice (DOJ), however, issued a legal opinion on LGU income that the SOF has the authority to reclassify every four years all provinces, cities—except for Manila and Quezon City—and municipalities based on the schedule of their annual income during the last four consecutive calendar years.

Incongruent

ACCORDING to the Senator, the legal opinion emphasized that the Finance Secretary’s authority to revise or modify the schedule of income or “income ranges” is merely recommendatory to the proper authority, which is Congress.

This was reaffirmed in another DOJ opinion that a congressional amendment of EO 249 is needed for the establishment of income benchmarks.

The DOJ opinions resulted in the abeyance of the income reclassifications in 2012 and the succeeding cycles. The latest issuance on the reclassification was in 2008, when the Department of Finance was headed by Margarito B. Teves.

Since then, the unchanged income classifications have not been congruent with the prevailing economic conditions and actual financial standing of these LGUs, according to Gatchalian.

Gatchalian explained that the automatic income classification of LGUs was intended to serve, among other purposes, as the basis for the determination of administrative and financial aids to local governments, “as well as the determination of the financial capability of local government units to undertake priority projects and for the implementation of salary laws and administrative issuances on allowances that local government officials and personnel may be entitled to.”

Moreover, the senator emphasized that the enabling legislation “will empower LGUs in terms of governance and improving their services for their constituents.”

“By instituting the measure, we are also paving the way for local government personnel to receive any increase in their pay which they deserve. This also paves the way for LGUs to hire additional personnel in boosting their services to their constituents,” Gatchalian added.