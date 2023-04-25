Athletes inspired by President’s vow–Bachmann

IT’S all systems go for Team Philippines nine days before the opening ceremony of the Cambodia 32nd Southeast Asian Games with Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Richard “Dickie” Bachmann thanking President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. for personally wishing the athletes good luck.

“It’s always good that the President and the country support our athletes,” Bachmann said on Tuesday. “That’s a good morale booster and hopefully we all do well compared to last year. We’re all praying for that.”

Cambodia will be Bachmann’s first major international competition since he was named PSC chair only four months ago.

President Marcos graced the sendoff ceremony for Team Philippines on Monday at the Philippine International Convention Center where he inspired athletes and coaches to go for victories in Cambodia and at the same time vowed his full support for Philippine sports.

“One of the greatest pleasures I have found, being the leader, is to be able to give honor and to recognize, hopefully to inspire, and to provide support to our athletes, who are in fact our ambassadors in sport and play a very, very important part beyond just their participation in such important sporting events,” President Marcos said.

And the athletes are inspired.

“I am ready to go for the gold medal,” said vovinam athlete Emmanuel Cantores, bronze medalist last year in Vietnam. “Thank you President Marcos and our sports officials for your support. I am inspired to compete.”

Phillip Delarmino targets a third gold medal in Kun Bokator, a Khmer traditional martial art, in Cambodia.

“It’s music to my ears—our President vowing his full support,” Delarmino said. “The more we are motivated.”

Karateka Ricca Torres set a golden goal to better the two bronze medals she bagged last year.

“The goal is always to win gold,” she said.

Team Philippines will be vying in 38 sports in the Cambodia Games set from May 5 to 17.