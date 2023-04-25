Athletes inspired by President’s vow–Bachmann

byBusinessMirror
April 25, 2023
2 minute read
Philippine Sports Commission chairman Richard “Dickie” Bachmann says the athletes are ready for Cambodia.
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

IT’S all systems go for Team Philippines nine days before the opening ceremony of the Cambodia 32nd Southeast Asian Games with Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Richard “Dickie” Bachmann thanking President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. for personally wishing the athletes good luck.

“It’s always good that the President and the country support our athletes,” Bachmann said on Tuesday. “That’s a good morale booster and hopefully we all do well compared to last year. We’re all praying for that.”

Cambodia will be Bachmann’s first major international competition since he was named PSC chair only four months ago.

President Marcos graced the sendoff ceremony for Team Philippines on Monday at the Philippine International Convention Center where he inspired athletes and coaches to go for victories in Cambodia and at the same time vowed his full support for Philippine sports.

“One of the greatest pleasures I have found, being the leader, is to be able to give honor and to recognize, hopefully to inspire, and to provide support to our athletes, who are in fact our ambassadors in sport and play a very, very important part beyond just their participation in such important sporting events,” President Marcos said.

And the athletes are inspired.

“I am ready to go for the gold medal,” said vovinam athlete Emmanuel Cantores, bronze medalist last year in Vietnam. “Thank you President Marcos and our sports officials for your support. I am inspired to compete.”

Phillip Delarmino targets a third gold medal in Kun Bokator, a Khmer traditional martial art, in Cambodia.

“It’s music to my ears—our President vowing his full support,” Delarmino said. “The more we are motivated.”

Karateka Ricca Torres set a golden goal to better the two bronze medals she bagged last year.

“The goal is always to win gold,” she said.

Team Philippines will be vying in 38 sports in the Cambodia Games set from May 5 to 17.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BusinessMirror

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Astrolabio targets world crown

byJosef Ramos
April 25, 2023
Next Article

PBBM breathes life to ‘House of POC’

byBusinessMirror
April 25, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
3 minute read

Ang, SMC back FIBA World Cup

SAN MIGUEL Corp. (SMC) has officially signed on as partner in the country’s hosting of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Basketball World Cup 2023 this August in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Filipino fans to watch in the flesh the best teams and players from all around the world.

byBusinessMirror
April 25, 2023

Astrolabio targets world crown

VINCENT ASTROLABIO lines himself up as another Filipino world champion as he fights Australian Jason Moloney on May 13 for the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) bantamweight belt at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, California.

byJosef Ramos
April 25, 2023
Read more
1 minute read

NHA, PNP complete UNTV semifinals cast

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) Responders beat the OP-PMS Trailblazers, 103-89, in overtime over the weekend to book a return trip to the semifinals of the UNTV Cup on Sunday at the Novadeci Convention Center in Quezon City.

byBusinessMirror
April 25, 2023
Read more
1 minute read

‘Chooks’ focus on Manila Masters

MANILA Chooks! now focuses on next month’s World Tour Manila Masters following the all-Filipino team’s promising performance in the recent FIBA 3×3 Ulaanbaatar Super Quest, according to head trainer Chico Lanete.

byBusinessMirror
April 25, 2023