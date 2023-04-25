Astrolabio targets world crown

byJosef Ramos
April 25, 2023
1 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

VINCENT ASTROLABIO lines himself up as another Filipino world champion as he fights Australian Jason Moloney on May 13 for the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) bantamweight belt at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, California.

Undisputed world champion Naoya Inoue vacated the WBO crown after he climbed from bantamweight to the super bantamweight division, thus giving up his three other world titles.

Trainer and manager Nonoy Neri told BusinessMirror through internet call from Las Vegas that Astrolabio is in good condition after completing 12 rounds of sparring session over the weekend.

“He sparred with Jade Bornea and he’s doing very well,” said Neri, adding that they concentrated on enhancing Astrolabio’s quickness to catch Moloney whom they expect to brawl in the 12-round bout.

“We are focusing on developing his quickness, we want him to be fast and explosive,” he said. “We don’t have any problem with Vincent’s stamina and power.”

Bornea, meanwhile, takes on International Boxing Federation super flyweight champion Fernando Daniel Martinez of Argentina on June 24 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Both Astrolabio and Bornea are inspired with newly-crowned unified super bantamweight world champion Marlon Tapales.

“Marlon’s victory turned out to be a great motivational factor and inspiration to everyone,” Neri said.

Astrolabio (18-3 won-lost with 13 knockouts) is coming off a spectacular sixth-round knockout win over Russian Nikolai Potapov in a title-eliminator last December in Las Vegas.

The 32-year-old Moloney 25-2 won-lost with 19 knockouts he highlighted by with a third-round knockout of Filipino Aston Palicte last June in Melbourne, Australia.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
Josef Ramos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

NHA, PNP complete UNTV semifinals cast

byBusinessMirror
April 25, 2023
Next Article

Athletes inspired by President’s vow–Bachmann

byBusinessMirror
April 25, 2023

Related Posts

PBBM breathes life to ‘House of POC’

A “HOUSE of POC” gained significant ground with no less than President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. hinting on helping the Philippine Olympic Committee build its own home in one of the most ideal of all locations—the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Complex in Pasay City.

byBusinessMirror
April 25, 2023
Read more
1 minute read

NHA, PNP complete UNTV semifinals cast

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) Responders beat the OP-PMS Trailblazers, 103-89, in overtime over the weekend to book a return trip to the semifinals of the UNTV Cup on Sunday at the Novadeci Convention Center in Quezon City.

byBusinessMirror
April 25, 2023
Read more
1 minute read

‘Chooks’ focus on Manila Masters

MANILA Chooks! now focuses on next month’s World Tour Manila Masters following the all-Filipino team’s promising performance in the recent FIBA 3×3 Ulaanbaatar Super Quest, according to head trainer Chico Lanete.

byBusinessMirror
April 25, 2023

‘See you around’

I HAVE had a motley of partners in the radio coverage of Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) games from the late 1980s to the mid-2000s.  We worked in tandems composed of an anchor and the color man.

byAl Mendoza
April 25, 2023