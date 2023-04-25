Ashton unveils flagship showroom

Ashton Technologies, a full-service ISO-certified distributor of premium surfacing and home products, recently launched its Flagship Showroom at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

Ashton carries Cosentino products like Dekton, Silestone and Sensa along with other top-of-the-line surfacing and fixture brands such as Hyundai Hanex surface and Kindred sinks.

During the opening, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and Chef Chéle Gonzalez of Gallery by Chele & Deli by Chele conducted a live cooking demo to show guests the durability and beauty of using Dekton ultracompact surfaces and Silestone Hybriq surfaces for homes and establishments. Both materials are under the Cosentino line from Spain, one of the top producers of ultracompact and quartz surfaces in Europe and worldwide.

The Ashton Flagship Showroom showcases Dekton and Silestone panels by Cosentino

Dekton surfaces can be used for exterior and interior wall cladding, flooring, and worktops. They have recently introduced their latest series called Pietra Kode which is inspired by Italian classic stones and architecture. Available in various thicknesses for the Slim and Exterior variants, Dekton surfaces come in polished, matte, velvet, and textured finishes. With its wide range of colors, Dekton materials are highly-resistant to hydrolysis, abrasion, scratches, UV rays, freezing and thawing. They are easy to clean and are low maintenance.

Silestone meanwhile is the ultimate mineral Hybriq surface. Hybriq is a patented technology exclusively owned by Cosentino and is used for the main purpose of manufacturing Silestone surfaces which involves using recycled materials and renewable energy. The end result is a beautiful and sustainable product that is consistent to Silestone’s quality standards.

Low maintenance, highly resistant to stains & scratches and with a low absorption index, Silestone surfaces are available in a variety of colors that ranges from neutral tones to vibrant hues. Sizes are available in Standard and Jumbo slabs at 1.2, 2 and 3 cm thicknesses.

“Ashton is all about making a design project come to life, not only do we offer aesthetically pleasing surfaces and finishes, we are also committed to using products that are sustainable and of high quality and durability.” said Jennifer Cobankiat Sy, Vice President of Ashton.

She further added, “Our customer service experience is something we are truly proud of. We guide our clients in choosing the right products for their projects, whether it’s for a house or other structures. From the drawing phase up to the time the project is already up, Ashton is in close coordination with the clients.”

Founded in 1995, Ashton imports, distributes, fabricates, installs and provides design and consultation services as well as after-sales support for a number of surfacing materials used in countertops, wall cladding, bathroom vanities, floors, shower basins, tub decks, furniture and many others.

To know more about Ashton’s products, you may visit their Flagship Showroom at the G/F, Inoza Tower, 40th Street, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City or at their other showrooms located at 35 Wilson Street corner Ortigas Ave., Greenhills and MC Home Depot Fort Bonifacio, Taguig. For other details, click www.ashton-technologies.com.