An investing guide for people who are afraid to invest

EVERYONE would agree that investing is something that financially smart people do. However, not everyone who has the money does it. Why?

The most common reasons are usually: one, they don’t know how to start; or, two, they’re really afraid to lose money. If you’re this type of person, then here’s a simple investing guide for you.

Savings account

I’ve always believed that a person will not be successful in investing if he does not know how to save money. Saving is a habit that all investors have. So before thinking of becoming an investor, first be a saver.

Having a savings account has three purposes: it builds your emergency fund; it teaches you how to control your spending; and, it helps you appreciate the value of frugality.

Time deposits and/or SDAs

Time deposits and special deposit accounts (SDA) are your next investment considerations. In my opinion, once you have around 3-months’ worth of monthly expenses in your savings account, then it’s time to funnel the rest of your emergency fund to a TD or SDA.

How much should you put into these investments? I’d say another 3-months’ worth of your monthly expenses; but it can be more. I have 6-months’ worth of expenses on time deposits, which gives me a total of 9-months’ worth of emergency funds (that’s savings plus TDs).

Low-risk investments

SO far, you’ve covered your very immediate future. At best, no financial emergency will be bad enough to break you. And because of that, it’s now time for you to face a money saver’s greatest enemy: inflation.

Treasury bills, low-risk bonds and some mutual funds are just some of the things where you can invest in. These instruments will, more often than not, give you enough interest rates to at least keep up with inflation.

Medium-risk investments

Low-risk investments are there to help you keep up with inflation but, if you want to beat it, then you have to take medium-risk investments. Balanced funds, selected stocks, some real estate investments and small-sized to medium-scale business ventures are examples of these.

Medium-risk investments typically earn money after at least two years or three years. So the amount of money you should invest here must be an amount that you’ll never need during that much period from the present time.

High-risk investments

Medium-risk investments will beat inflation but will rarely make you rich. Big investment wealth can only come from high-risk investments such as large-scale business ventures, foreign exchange, real estate, stocks and aggressive funds.

These investments will typically need at least five years before you can realize a profit; some even longer. I know it can be a long time but I will tell you now: it’s worth the wait. Just think of it as a “marshmallow test.”

The latter is credited to Vienna, Austria, born American psychologist Walter Mischel who is best known for his study on delayed gratification—“the ability to abstain from instant but less-desirable outcomes in favour of deferred but more-desirable outcomes.” ( https://www.britannica.com/topic/Columbia-University ) That focus of Mischel’s study is known as “the marshmallow test.”

His study involved children who had to decide if they wanted a marshmallow now or later. Mischel concluded that willpower can be learned and also served as “a protective buffer against the development of all kinds of vulnerabilities later in life.”

In summary:

1. Save money first: track expenses; pay yourself first; and, make saving automatic.

2. Build an emergency fund and put it on zero-risk investments (TDs, etc).

3. Keep up with inflation through low-risk investments.

4. Beat inflation with medium-risk investments.

5. Accumulate big wealth by choosing high-risk investments.

Do not be afraid to invest. If you’re afraid to lose money, diversify your portfolio by investing in different types of instruments. Furthermore, invest with a long-term horizon. These two strategies can minimize, if not eliminate, investment losses.

However, these investing tips are just a simplified guide and may not be the best option for you. Let a financial planner give you additional advice before you decide to invest in anything.

Fitz Villafuerte is a registered financial planner of RFP Philippines. To learn more about personal-financial planning, attend the 101st RFP program this May 2023. To inquire, e-mail info@rfp.ph or text at 0917-6248110. The views of Mr. Villafuerte do not necessarily reflect those of the BusinessMirror.