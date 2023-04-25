12C4 Bread Station President’s Ave., BF Paranaque now open

byBMPlus
April 25, 2023
1 minute read
From left: Ms Kat Villajuan, Fr. Gio Umali and Ms. Chique Magpayo)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

Your friendly neighborhood bakery born during the pandemic is now serving the bread needs of the BF Paranaque community. 

Breads always fresh and hot and baked right at the store will surely suit the residents’ palate at reasoble prices.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BMPlus
Being business-savvy should be fun, attainable and A+. BMPlus is BusinessMirror's digital arm with practical tips & success stories for aspiring and thriving millennial entrepreneurs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

SMDC's Gold Residences Phase 1 Marks progress with topping off ceremony

byBMPlus
April 25, 2023
Next Article

49 Filipino students, 1 OFW flee Sudan

byMalou Talosig-Bartolome
April 25, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
2 minute read

BPI launches ‘Hot Summer’ auto, housing loan promo

The Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) is strengthening the capacity of Filipinos to avail auto and housing loans as it launches its Hot Summer Promo, one of the bank’s initiatives to support nation-building by enabling Filipino families to own their dream cars and homes.

byBMPlus
April 25, 2023