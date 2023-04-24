Zimbra and Fortinet increase modern workday efficiency 

Efficiency and security are integral components of the present work environment. Radenta Technologies recently sponsored a workshop to highlight the synergy between Zimbra, an email and collaboration platform and productivity suite, and Fortinet high-performance security network solutions.

The speakers were Zimbra Senior Sales Engineer for APAC Piyush Mathur, Fortinet System Engineer Hans Dominic Javier and Philippine Army Head of Network Enterprise Technology Center Lieutenant Colonel Agustin Matib, Jr. Radenta Business Development Officer Mhar Ben Aranda served as moderator.

Mathur presented Daffodil Version 10. It is the latest Zimbra offering that has a low total cost of ownership (TCO); scales from 10 to 10M users; comes secure, private, and with data sovereignty; accessible anytime, anywhere on any device; is open-source core; and can be deployed on-premise, on cloud or hybrid.

Daffodil Version 10 has several end-user features. Email and Calendar allow the user to connect, stay organized, and manage time with business-class email, calendaring, and connect all in one place. It provides a Seamless End-User Experience with its Responsive Modern UI with rich and powerful search tools to organize the mailbox and work with extremely large quotas.

File sharing and Document Collaboration allow file access from any device at any time. The user can engage with intelligent video and create visually striking content in minutes.

Chat and video collaboration deliver elevated meeting experiences with sophisticated call functionality and a central hub for meetings, chat, content, and calling. There is Mobile and Outlook Support for EAS/MAPI/EWS that keeps corporate information secure wherever the user is. Also available are Mailbox/Calendar Delegation, Persona Management, and Dumpster.

Daffodil Version 10 user–centric features encourage real-time collaboration and sharing. For Chat and Video, enjoy an all-in-one centralized platform for real-time communication; cloud-based robust infrastructure; supported across all UI platforms; and all standard end user/admin features.

Soon to come are mobile and desktop apps with notifications, free 1:1 chat, and on-premises chat and migration from other chat solutions.

For Briefcase and Office, expect single-point management of all document needs; collaborative real-time editing; internal and external sharing, file previews, and file versioning.

As an end user of Zimbra, P/Lt.Col. Matib gave his views on the application. “Zimbra is designed to address the needs of an enterprise as massive as the Philippine Army.” The army’s sizeable community requires a scalable solution to accommodate its numbers. This, in turn, allows users to communicate with everyone on the platform. If a user has a question or problem, he can use Zimbra to reach everyone who can help. Zimbra is the email domain of choice for several military branches. It has become, in a way, the organizational email of the armed forces.

Zimbra provides control over administration that is suited to an organization with numerous domains and logos. The data also remains with the user. This is a key security concern. Zimbra allows the user to deploy on premise that other applications cannot do. The ease of use and management of Zimbra is another plus. The user does not need a high level of IT expertise. “My qualification is that of a soldier, not an IT expert, but I am able to manage and deploy Zimbra.”

“Zero Trust is a cybersecurity paradigm focused on resource protection and the premise that trust is never granted implicitly but must be continually evaluated.” National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)

“This is the challenge that Fortinet has boldly taken on,” says Fortinet’s Javier. Zero Trust Network Access ensures a secure border by only granting access after a device or user is verified. Zero Trust is a continuous assessment when supporting Work From Anywhere (WFA).

Javier enumerated the five steps Fortinet has identified to reduce Attack Surface.

Device Trust. Identify and authenticate the device. Is it authorized or is it a bring-your-own-device (BYOD) scenario? Is the device finally approved for access or revoked?

User Identity. Verify the User Identity. Is a strong multi-factor authentication (MFA) in place? Are the access controls role-based?

Poster Check. This involves adaptive and conditional access, security compliance, and device vulnerabilities.

Application Access. Verify application access, application-specific access. The last is Encrypted Communication. Is there end-to-end encryption? What about data protection? Is all communication logged?

So why use Fortinet Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA)? It is FOS based. Factor of Safety or FOS is the extent to which a system’s structural capacity is viable beyond its expected loads. It leverages existing investments in FortiGate thus a lower TCO; it offers complete Work From Anywhere (WFA) coverage; has traffic traversing FortiGate technology; and leverages SD-WAN, SD-Branch capabilities.

Fortinet’s ZTNA client is also a VPN client. The transition to ZTNA is simplified and the shift to ZTNA is at the client’s pace. There are no licenses required if EMS and FGT are already deployed.

Make the most of the latest in communication and security. Ask Radenta how Zimbra and Fortinet can make an enormous difference to your enterprise. Email info@radenta.com or call 0999-227-0946.