Victory Liner upgrades terminals and cargo services to prioritize passenger safety and experience

Victory Liner, a leading transportation company in the Philippines, has announced its ongoing efforts to rehabilitate its terminals with a strong emphasis on passenger safety, comfort and convenience. The company has been implementing these rehabilitation efforts for several years and plans to continue the project in the years to come.

Victory Liner understands the importance of ensuring the safety and comfort of its passengers, and the rehabilitation efforts are a testament to the company’s commitment to providing the highest level of service. The company’s past efforts in rehabilitating its terminals have yielded significant improvements in the overall passenger experience, and the ongoing efforts are expected to enhance the quality of service further provided by Victory Liner.

Planning a trip soon? The new Victory Liner Ticket Booth will serve you well. Booking your tickets will be a breeze with their upgraded system.

Ongoing rehabilitation efforts

Victory Liner is currently implementing a rehabilitation program in its Baguio, Cubao, and Caloocan terminals. This initiative is geared towards enhancing the passenger experience by providing more comfortable and convenient spaces. The company’s ultimate goal is to elevate the journey of its passengers, ensuring that their transportation needs are met with world-class service and facilities.

“We have transformed our space to create a positive and uplifting environment for both our passengers and employees, ensuring a happy and motivated workforce during working hours. As travel restrictions continue to ease, we want passengers to see a revitalized atmosphere and an exciting ambiance on board,” said Brixio Macalinao, Operations Manager.

Passenger safety and convenience are critical factors in the transport sector. The safety of passengers should always be the top priority, and measures should be taken to ensure that passengers are protected from accidents and other potential dangers. In addition, providing convenience to passengers by offering amenities and easy booking processes can improve the overall customer experience and lead to increased satisfaction and loyalty.

Looking to the road ahead

Victory Liner has ambitious plans for the future of its rehabilitation efforts. The company aims to upgrade its terminals to meet international standards, ensuring that passengers can access world-class facilities and amenities. This includes modernizing its ticketing systems, upgrading waiting areas with comfortable seating, installing CCTV cameras for better security and providing high-speed Wi-Fi connectivity. With these plans, Victory Liner is committed to providing the best possible experience for its passengers while promoting environmental sustainability.

“It is our top priority to ensure the safety of our passengers and our commitment to providing the best customer experience. We strive to maintain the roadworthiness of all our fleet to minimize, if not eliminate, accidents. Furthermore, we aim to elevate the level of our terminals to that of a world-class airport, offering premiere features and amenities for a seamless and enjoyable journey for all our valued customers,” Macalinao added.

Passengers of Victory Liner can look forward to better facilities and services once the renovation projects are completed. They will experience world-class convenience even when traveling locally.

Through this rehabilitation program, Victory Liner aims to bridge the gap between local and international transportation standards. The company believes that the Philippines can offer transportation services that are at par with those abroad. By providing top-notch facilities and services, Victory Liner is striving to set a benchmark for the transportation industry in the country, demonstrating that it is possible to offer world-class service to local passengers.

With their upgraded and well-maintained terminals, facilities and vehicles, Victory Liner is confident in their ability to provide prompt and efficient service to their customers.

For more information, call the Victory Liner hotlines at (02) 8842 8679 or 0998 591 5102, send a message via the Victory Liner Facebook page, or visit www.victoryliner.com.