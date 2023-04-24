Part six

IN my previous articles, I have introduced some of the characters of this tele-tax-novela in the story “Official Receipts (OR) for Sale.” The Masterminds, Partners, and Bit Players have all made their appearances.

Now come the Main Stars of the tele-tax-novela. These are the government enforcers, which include the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR). The NBI started this.

The turn of the BIR had also started. After the NBI raids, the BIR is tasked to pursue the tax crime-related investigation of this OR for sale scam. I heard that there were initial difficulties in securing and sharing of information between the NBI and the BIR. The NBI, which was able to confiscate various paper and electronic records in the Eastwood raid, took some time in sharing some (maybe not all) of this evidence with the BIR. I am sure that the NBI has started its investigation of this syndicated crime perpetuated by the Masterminds printers and sellers of these fake ORs. The BIR is conducting its own investigation of the Masterminds, the Partners, and the Bit Players, with the end view of filing criminal cases of tax evasion and related crimes against these evil-doers.

I anticipate the challenges that both the NBI and BIR encountered in the course of their investigations. Gathering and strengthening the pieces of evidence is the main task. The evidence to be gathered should stand the strict test of scrutiny and judgment by the heads of the two offices, the government prosecutors at the Department of Justice (DOJ), and the judges and justices of the judicial branch that may reach the Supreme Court. With the best lawyers that the Masterminds will hire to defend them, the NBI and BIR will be hard-pressed in their work and mission. I quickly add that this Mastermind most probably has connections and influence on some high-echelon government officials for his ability to avoid prosecution for his many criminal accusations of drug trafficking, securities fraud, and other crimes. Would the law enforces be able to successfully confront these challenges?

I also recall the many cases that the BIR filed in its Run After Tax Evasion cases which had been dismissed at the prosecution and judicial levels due to the maneuverings of these lawyers and the deficiencies in the evidence and legal submissions of the BIR and the DOJ prosecutors. I hope that for this OR for sale scam, these occurrences will be minimized if not eradicated, to result in the successful prosecution of these criminals. BIR Commissioner Romeo Lumagui must be on top of these cases so as to ensure the best performance of his BIR team.

It is to the credit of Commissioner Lumagui that he initiated the Run After Fake Transactions (RAFT) in March 2023. RAFT, as provided for in Revenue Memorandum Circular 38-23, mandates the war against ghost or fake receipts as a priority program of the BIR. To show that he was serious in his RAFT campaign, Commissioner Lumangui personally filed with the Professional Regulations Commission (PRC) an administrative case against the accountant of the Mastermind in the Eastwood raid. This accountant presumably is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). The charge against this CPA was for unethical and unprofessional conduct and various malpractices in the conduct of his engagement with the Mastermind. I presume that this CPA was the external auditor who was accused by the BIR of being negligent in not having verified this massive fraud of the company that he was auditing. If it is established that this CPA was indeed negligent in his work, his license to practice can be withdrawn by the PRC. The BIR should not stop after filing this administrative case against the CPA with the PRC. The full extent of the law should be pursued to include filing of criminal cases against this erring CPA for being an accessory to this massive syndicated fraud that resulted in billions of pesos of uncollected taxes.

This element of irregularities bordering on fraud by a CPA is a side story of this tele-tax-novela that I will discuss in the continuation of my article next week.

To be continued.

Joel L. Tan-Torres was the former Dean of the University of the Philippines Virata School of Business. Previously, he was the Commissioner of the Bureau of Internal Revenue, the chairman of the Professional Regulatory Board of Accountancy, and partner of Reyes Tacandong & Co. and the SyCip Gorres and Velayo & Co. He is a Certified Public Accountant who garnered No. 1 in the CPA Board Examination of May 1979. He is now back to his tax practice with his firm JL2T Consulting. He can be contacted at joeltantorress@yahoo.com