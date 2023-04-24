Tanduay’s 2022 income up 18%

Tanduay Distillers Inc., the liquor maker of tycoon Lucio Tan, said its income last year reached P1.42 billion, 18 percent higher than the previous year’s P1.24 billion.

Consolidated revenues, meanwhile, rose 26 percent to P31.6 billion.

“We can say that we have overcome the challenges of the past years and are now focused on growing the business further here in the Philippines and other countries,” company president and COO Lucio Tan III said.

Tanduay’s liquor volumes went up by 16 percent last year to 27.49 million cases from 23.69 million cases in the previous year.

The company said it continued its dominance in the Visayas and Mindanao, where every three out of four liquor drinker chose Tanduay products. The company also grew its share in the overall domestic market.

Consolidated cost of sales was up by 28 percent at P28 billion due to higher excise taxes and manufacturing costs. Tanduay still ended 2022 with a 12 percent growth in its gross profit at P3.6 billion.

Ethanol volumes were flat, but had higher selling prices last year due to the increased costs of molasses and sugar.

Tanduay’s international business, meanwhile, was up by 16 percent in 2022, with its Asia-Pacific and Middle East markets recording a 293 percent growth.

The brand has entered the markets of 16 states in the United States, with plans to enter three more this year.

In Asia, it is available in China, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar in the Middle East. Under Tan III, the brand began its expansion in Europe. It is now present in Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany, Poland, the United Kingdom, Austria, Czech Republic, Georgia and Armenia.

While the Philippine liquor industry expanded by 6 percent in 2022, inflation may affect its growth this year as demand for non-basic commodities like liquor might slow down.

“What the past three years have taught us is to never lose our focus. While a more restrained approach in spending may be called for, we will remain aggressive in our product research and development and marketing efforts.”