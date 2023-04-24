Stock-Market Outlook

Last week

Share prices went up slightly last week ahead of the first quarter reporting season, with the main index closing at the 6,500-point level.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index gained 38.53 points to close at 6,520.44 points.

It was a 4-day trading week as April 21 was declared a public holiday.

Volume of trade was still thin, averaging only at P3.41 billion, as investors remained on the sidelines.

Foreign investors, which accounted for 47 percent of the trades, were net buyers at P275.3 million.

All other sub-indices ended in the green, with the exception of the Mining and Oil index that plunged 470.62 points to close at 10,641.30 points and the Property index that lost 20.90 to 2,695.38. The broader All Shares index gained 7.49 to 3,488.26, the Financials index rose 35.01 to 1,845.26, the Industrial index increased 85.13 to 9,337.84, the Holding Firms index added 18.06 to 6,318.53 and the Services index added 7.06 to 1,611.48.

For the week, losers edged out gainers 139 to 77 and 29 shares were unchanged.

Top gainers were Keppel Philippines Properties Inc., SSI Group Inc., EEI Corp., Lodestar Investment Holdings Corp., MerryMart Consumer Corp., House of Investments Inc. and Now Corp.

Top losers, meanwhile, were Coal Asia Holdings Inc., Concrete Aggregates Corp. B shares, Lepanto Consolidated Mining Co. A and B shares, Medco Holdings Inc., LMG Corp., Transpacific Broadband Group Int’l. Inc. and GMA Network Inc.

This week

Share prices may remain range-bound this week as investors will remain cautious on their investments.

Juan Paolo Colet, managing director of China Bank Capital Corp., the cautiousness largely mirrors the United States markets, so any critical movement there could affect local trading.

“Ahead of macroeconomic data releases and US Fed and BSP policy meeting results, market participants will focus on first quarter earnings announcements to drive selective price action. We would be very keen to see the earnings of consumer and real estate names to assess the impact of inflation and elevated interest rates on economic activity,” Colet said.

Japhet Louis O. Tantiangco, senior research analyst at Philstocks Financials Inc., said the Philippine peso’s depreciation against the US Dollar, if it continues, is expected to weigh on the market.

“Chartwise, the local market was able to close above its 10-day and 20-day exponential moving averages last week. These lines could be retested moving forward. If the market manages to maintain position above these lines, its next resistance is seen at its 50-day exponential moving average. The market’s support is seen at 6,400,” he said.

Stock picks

Maybank Investment Banking Group kept its positive view on the country’s property sector due to sustained earnings growth amid bargain valuations.

Selling by foreign investors year-to-date has created buying opportunities in undervalued property stocks.

“We are seeing signs of improvement in developers and expect healthy revenue growth for malls in the first half this year, and sequential improvement in residential pre-sales over the coming quarters,” it said.

It forecast this year’s earnings to grow by 15 percent, with its top pick SM Prime Holdings Inc. as momentum carried over from the reopening in 2022 should benefit its malls portfolio. SM Prime has been the most resilient to foreign selling. Its shares closed last week at P33.50 apiece. It said it sees net foreign selling may persist until macro headwinds from higher US interest rates, fully dissipate.

“We are encouraged as large shareholders started to accumulate property names in the first quarter, intensified buyback programs by Ayala Land Inc., Robinsons Land Corp. [RLC] and Megaworld Corp. We see sequential rises in mall revenues in the first half of the year and we expect residential sales reservations to pick up in second half both of which are potential catalysts.”

Shares of Ayala Land closed at P26.20 apiece, RLC at P14 apiece and Megaworld at P1.98 apiece.