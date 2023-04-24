San Miguel unit to ramp up clean energy investments

San Miguel Global Power Holdings Corp. is ramping up investments in the power sector to boost its portfolio and augment the country’s power supply requirements.

For renewable energy (RE), SMC Global Light and Power Corp. (SGLPC)–a subsidiary of San Miguel Global Power–is developing a portfolio of solar power projects with an initial aggregate capacity of 800 megawatt peak (MWp) across various sites in Luzon. These will be located in the provinces of Bataan and Isabela.

“The proposed solar projects will be situated in areas with moderate to high photovoltaic potential,” San Miguel Global Power said in a regulatory filing.

The lease agreements for the property in Bataan and in Isabela where the solar projects will be located have also been executed, added the power firm.

SGLPC obtained in February 2022 a Certificate of Registration from the Department of Energy (DOE) as an RE developer for a solar project in Bataan and has entered into a Solar Energy Operating Contract (130MWp) with the DOE for the development and operation of RE projects using solar energy as a renewable source. The Bataan Solar Project is in the pre-development stage.

“The generation output of the proposed solar power projects is intended to be offered to various contestable customers,” the company added.

As part of the company’s diversification of its power portfolio away from traditional coal technologies, another subsidiary of SMC Global Power, Excellent Energy Resources Inc. (EERI), is constructing a 1,313.1 MW combined cycle power plant in Barangays Ilijan and Dela Paz Proper, Batangas City. Dubbed as the Batangas combined cycle power plant, the power facility will utilize regassified liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The expected output of the Batangas combined cycle power plant will be offered to the Manila Electric Co. through a competitive selection process expected to be conducted within the year. The previous power supply agreement for the supply of 1,200 MW contract capacity for 20 years effective November 26, 2024, awarded in favor of EERI was terminated on April 1.

“The company has executed a terminal use agreement for the use of the Batangas LNG Terminal for its LNG power plants in Batangas and is also exploring possible improvements to, or the retrofitting of, the Ilijan Power Plant,” it said.

The construction period is expected to be shorter than that of the coal-fired power plants, with substantial completion of the first blocks expected in one and a half to two years, compared to 3 to 4r years for coal-fired power plants historically. The company has tapped Black & Veatch BVI (Philippines) Corp. and First Balfour Inc. as the EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) contractors.

SMC Global Power also intends to construct and develop LNG power plants in other areas. These LNG plants will have mini regassification facilities of up to 150 million standard cubic feet per day and small inland storage of up to 50,000 m3 capability.

In addition to this, EERI is looking at two more liquefied combined cycle natural gas plants in Tabango, Leyte and San Carlos City, Negros Occidental, with capacities of 600 MW and 300 MW at estimated costs of P41.5 billion and P18.5 billion, respectively.

The planned facilities will also be contracted with distribution utilities and selected key industrial customers embedded in the local utility distribution network.

“San Miguel Global Power is evaluating the timing on progressing these projects depending on market conditions, the general state of the Philippine economy and demand, among others.”