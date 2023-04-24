Rookie Fil-Australian opposite hitter Laput UAAP player of the week

ROOKIE opposite hitter Shevana Laput has proven that she has what it takes to provide additional firepower for De La Salle as she proved her importane as a starter in their last three matches in University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 85 women’s volleyball action.

Laput, a Filipino-Australian, is stepping up for the injured Leila Cruz. She displayed flair against the gritty Adamson University Lady Falcons in their 25-17, 25-27, 23-25, 25-23, 15-9 victory last Wednesday where she made six points to help her team secure a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four.

Laput then rose to the occasion in their rivalry game against Ateneo, posting a career-high 16 points on 15 of 25 attacks and one ace in the Lady Spikers’ 25-22, 25-19, 25-18 win over the Lady Eagles to clinch the top seed in the Final Four on Sunday.

“Points-wise, I had no idea that I actually did that many but I’m proud of myself,” Laput said. “The victory was amazing. Like coach said, we have to fight harder because we started slow and it’s against a rival school. It just feels great to be victorious.”

For her efforts, Laput earned was named Collegiate Press Corps UAAP Player of the Week for April 19 to 23. The award is presented by San Miguel Corp. and Philippine Sports Commission.

De La Salle assistant coach Noel Orcullo is proud of Laput’s development.

“She’s very teachable. She follows instructions even for having started from zero,” Orcullo said. “She never complains.”

The 6-foot-2 hitter beat teammates Angel Canino and Thea Gagate, Bella Belen of National University, Eya Laure of University of Santo Tomas and Lucille Almonte of Adamson University for the weekly citation handed out by members of media covering the beat.