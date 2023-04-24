Rep. Herrera bares options to hike private sector health workers’ pay

Given the wide compensation gap compared to their counterparts in the public sector, a deputy minority leader is urging Congress to pass two bills that seek to improve wages of private sector health workers.

Deputy Minority Leader Bernadette Herrera said the wage concerns raised by nurses and other health professionals working in private hospitals and clinics are valid and must be addressed.

“Though the problems are difficult, they must be solved because the disparity in wages between the private and public health sectors is a glaring and continuing injustice,” she said.

Herrera said House Bill 4932 or the Medical Assistance to Indigent Patients (MAIP) program Act and HB 1232 or the Private Hospital Assistance Act.

“If these bills become laws, they would open up new sources of revenue to augment the private hospitals current streams, while also giving indigents and other households access to hospital care,” added Herrera.

“I also present for further study by Congress, the Department of Budget and Management, and the Department of Finance two sets of solutions. The first set includes options for which there has existing legal precedents. The second set consists of innovations,” she added.

First, looking at the current regime of wage laws, the lawmaker said, the minimum wage laws and regulations allow for classifications of workers.

“There are distinctions: agricultural workers, non-agricultural workers, administrative and clerical workers, industrial zone workers, household workers,” she said.

“I therefore suggest a new wage category for health-care workers, including health professionals. This category should have a national minimum wage rate that should be at least 50 percent higher than the highest rate in NCR [National Capital Region]. If it were entirely up to me, the daily minimum wage of an entry-level health care worker in the private sector should be at least P1,000 a day or P22,000 per month for at least 22 days of work in a month. Given current economic conditions and the essential and crucial role of health-care workers, P1,000 a day is just minimum wage at entry level. The wage rates of those at higher than entry level, should of course be higher,” she added.

The twin issue is affordability, according to Herrera.

The lawmaker said many private hospitals would probably complain or protest that they cannot afford the P1,000 daily minimum wage rate and the higher rates for those with higher ranks.

“The solution to this that I see is a direct wage subsidy from both the national government and the local government—with P400 coming from the national government and P100 from the local governments—that are cities and first class municipalities,” she said.

“The budget for the P400x22 or P8,800 can be divided, with some lodged with the Department of Labor and Employment [following the CAMP model of wage subsidy given during the pandemic] while some can be a direct subsidy budget lodged with the Small Business Corporation of the DTI [Department of Trade and Industry], which already has a wage subsidy program in place,” she added.

Herrera said a probable source of national funding would be a percentage tax or specific tax on products high in sodium and sugar.

“The sin taxes for health programs funding would be the relevant precedent for this approach. Local sources of funding would be a percentage of the LGU IRA [local government unit’s internal revenue allotment],” Herrera said.

If the national government cannot afford a monthly wage subsidy, the lawmaker said the fallback positions would be a quarterly or semi-annual subsidy, explaining, “This would greatly reduce the budget requirement. But the goal should be a monthly wage subsidy.”

New approaches

The lawmaker said a new approach, which the House has thought of is to expand the coverage of lawmakers’ medical assistance referrals to include private hospitals.

“This way, private hospitals can augment their finances with the funds coming from the lawmakers’ referrals,” she said.

“Another approach I suggest is for the Development Bank of the Philippines [DBP] to establish and sustain a concessional loan facility program for private hospital facilities and manpower development. This way, the private hospitals, especially those in financial distress, can access the affordable DBP funds to improve their services and afford higher wages for their staff,” Herrera added.

A third approach, she said, is to ask the Asian Development Bank, the World Bank, and Japan International Cooperation Agency for a sectoral transformation loan facility of at least $500 million and targeted to improve private medical facilities, especially those in the provinces.

“A fourth possible solution is the issuance of long-term bonds of at least 20 years maturity and amounting to at least P500 billion, with the proceeds to be used to improve the facilities and services with the ultimate goal of enabling the private hospitals to afford higher wages for their personnel,” she added.

