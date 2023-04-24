PSA Forum tackles coming PBA D-League tournament

WHAT to expect in the new season of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) D-League will be discussed in Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

PBA Deputy Commissioner Eric Castro leads the panel of guests in the weekly session as they discuss the opening of the Aspirants’ Cup on Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Eight teams, bannered by defending champion La Salle EcoOil, are competing in the tournament.

The 10 a.m. public sports program is presented by San Miguel Corp., Milo, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.

The Forum is livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation and aired on a delayed basis over Radyo Pilipinas 2, which also shares it on its official Facebook page.

Shortly after the session, the PSA will hold election for the new set of officers to be presided by outgoing president Rey Lachica, sports editor of Tempo.

Lachica enjoins members and officers of the country’s oldest media organization to be present.

The PSA Forum will take a break to give way to the country’s campaign in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia starting next week.