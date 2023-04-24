Political will key to easing inflation and preventing food crisis–group

Despite the easing of inflation, a group of farmers said the government must show “an ounce of genuine political will” to curb rising food prices.

The Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP) said that the Department of Agriculture (DA) should act on the continuous increase of the prices of major food products — such as rice, vegetables, pork, chicken and fish.

“We see further worsening of the food crisis and food inflation in the coming months and not even the NEDA [National Economic Development Authority] can cover up this reality,” the group said.

“It’s the DA [Department of Agriculture] that has the authority over the production of rice and other food and it also has the primary responsibility to make sure that there would be an affordable of rice and other food in the country. But what is the DA and its secretary doing?”

KMP said the president and the government must show “an ounce of genuine political will” in resolving the rice and food crisis. “After all, he was the one who promised to achieve the P20 per kilo of rice.”

Moreover, the KMP also gave its support for the proposed Rice Industry Development Act (RIDA) or House Bill 405 as this would solve the shortage of the staple in the country.

“It’s the goal of RIDA to achieve food security that is based on self-sufficiency and self-reliance. This will be through supporting farmers, developing infrastructure, and implementing rules that will give protection to farms, farmers, and the whole industry,” it said.

“Along with these are the goals of developing the livelihood of the farmers and helping those submerged in poverty, providing them support in grain price, including them in making decisions, and eventually allowing them to lead in the facilities vital in production.”

The bill was filed in 2018 by the Makabayan bloc under the leadership of the Anakpawis party-list and was refiled by the Gabriela party-list in 2022. Raadee S. Sausa