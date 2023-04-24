PBBM tells athletes: You’ll be champions!

IT was one welcome and inspiring sight that significantly broke what has become a tradition—a sitting President descending from Malacañang Palace to send off athletes, coaches and officials who’ll do battle in a major international competition.

And what’s even more inspiring were the words that President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. told his charmed audience.

“Those who will go to Cambodia will become champions!” President Marcos said during Monday afternoon’s sendoff party for Team Philippines to the Cambodia 32nd Southeast Asian Games set May 5 to 17.

President Marcos broke what has become a tradition each time Filipino athletes are competing abroad. Instead of the delegation going to Malacañang, he did the opposite—travel to the Philippine International Convention Center, one of the iconic landmarks at the Cultural Center of the Philippines Complex that was built during his late father Ferdinand Sr.’s administration.

“It is with a great pride and good deal of pleasure that I have to see all the distinguished athletes, trainers and coaches, and the rest of the Philippine delegation as you prepare for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games,” President Marcos Jr. told the more than 400 athletes, coaches and sports officials in attendance—more than half of the 840-athlete Team Philippines many of who are either abroad or in the provinces wrapping up their respective training camps.

President Marcos said he, too, played sports—football, shooting, fencing and squash—when he was young, but envied the athletes saying “he didn’t become a champion” that’s why he’s making sure of his support to Filipino athletes.

President Marcos presented a Philippine flag to Philippine Olympic Committee President Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino as a symbol of Team Philippines’s mission in Cambodia.

Also in attendance was Philippine Sports Commission Chairman Richard “Dickie” Bachmann, whose agency is fully supporting the athletes’ campaign.

Tolentino thanked President Marcos for attending the ceremony.

“Athletes are very inspired as the President approached them and wished them luck,” Tolentino said. “We will try our best to improve on our fourth place finish from last year’s SEA Games. It’s going to be a battle of who’s No. 1 to 4 and all athletes are excited to compete.”

Bachmann was joined by his commissioners—Olivia “Bong” Coo, Fritz Gaston, Walter Francis Torres and Edward Hayco.

“We are solid in our support to the Philippine team from our medical team to the working group,” Bachmann said. “And with his [President Marcos] leadership and all out support of the national government, we are sure that sports will go further to success as well as our athletes, who are also our national heroes.”

Senate Sports Committee chairman Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go was also in attendance and vowed full support to Filipino athletes not only in the SEA Games but also in the other overseas competitions.

“Go, go, go Filipino athletes,” Go said. “We will always be there to support and give our 100 percent to them.”

Image credits: Roy Domingo





