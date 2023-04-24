PBBM distributes agriculture aid to Nueva Ecija land tillers

The government has distributed various assistance consisting of funding for the construction of agricultural facilities and financial grants to beneficiaries, the Department Agriculture (DA) announced on Monday.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., as concurrent DA Secretary, has visited the Science City of Muñoz in Nueva Ecija for a series of events spearheaded by the DA and the Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (DA-PHilMech).



Marcos viewed several agricultural machinery, technologies and products currently displayed at the Central Luzon State University (CLSU).

The President said this equipment include tractors, harvesters, dryers and many others that will be utilized to boost agricultural productivity in the province.

Earlier, Marcos awarded machinery support amounting to P15.793 million to several farmers’ cooperatives and associations (FCAs) in Bulacan province.

Among the recipients are members of the Dulong Bayan Farmers Association based in San Jose Del Monte City who received P5 million from the DA-National Rice Program for the construction of warehouse with mechanical grain dryer.

The association also received P5.5 million from the DA-National Livestock Program for the Integrated National Swine Production Initiatives for Recovery and Expansion (INSPIRE) implementation.



Meanwhile, three other farmers’ groups namely Biyaya ng Matangtubig Irrigators Association Inc. (Baliuag), Sta. Catalina Matanda Bata Irrigators Association (San Ildefonso), and the Magmarale Farmers Field School Marketing Cooperative (San Miguel) each received a unit of rice combine harvester valued at P1.764 million courtesy of DA-PHilMech.