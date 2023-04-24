Mesa owner to open more stores as dine-in returns

Restaurant operator FooDee Global Concepts said it is targeting to put up more Mesa stores, including one in the United States, in 2024.

FooDee Global Concepts COO Eric Thomas Dee said the company’s flagship brand Mesa is opening more stores next year as consumers now prefer to dine in at their favorite restaurants after relying on food delivery for three years.

“The consumer behavior has changed, during the pandemic and ang tinamaan talaga is Filipino food because we were all at home and making our own Filipino food,” Dee said at a recent forum organized by Grabfood.

“So for our certain brands, and for us Mesa being our kind of like flagship brand, we have about 75 stores nationwide. We should be 100 by next year.”

In 2019, Dee said the company had planned to put up its first US store but the pandemic got in the way.

“Rest assured that we are opening an international branch by next year, possibly in Los Angeles.”

Despite the increased demand for dining out, FooDee said it is keen on the “hybrid approach,” noting that the group is experimenting on the dine-in concept where one can “scan and just do everything” through food delivery apps.

“Currently your deliveries are now down to maybe about 10 percent but we can see potential to grow that aspect and that becomes more icing on the cake for the dining experience,” Dee said.

He recounted an event in March 2020 when the onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic forced businesses to close physical stores including FooDee’s restaurants. He said at the height of the pandemic, FooDee had to partner with food delivery apps to reach their customers.

“What we’re seeing now is that deliveries are now going to branded products like your favorites that you want to reach, for example Mesa for Filipino food.”

Even with the dine-in rebound, he expects consumers to continue using delivery apps especially when they are at home.

FooDee Global Concepts owns, operates and franchises over 180 restaurants nationwide. Their brands include Mesa, Pound x Flatterie, among others. The group also co-created Bench/Cafe and Sunnies Cafe, according to its website.