Alberto D. Lina recently hosted his 30th ADL Golf Tournament in Canlubang Golf and Country Club in celebration of his 75th birthday. ADL is more known as a very successful entrepreneur who was appointed twice as Bureau of Customs Commissioner, first by former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo (2005) and then by former President Benigno Aquino (2015).

As he and I worked together as part of border management and security during PNoy’s administration, I knew ADL as very practical, efficient, and exceptionally hardworking. At a ripe age of 75, he continues to lead his conglomerate of logistics companies, with the flagship brand of Air21. But what I recently learned and witnessed was that ADL’s favorite song, apparently, is a classic piece from a musical “Scrooge and the Ghostly Spirits,” which was also based on a television special entitled “The Stingiest Man in Town,” a musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

The piece, “Mankind is My Business,” has powerful lyrics: “I realize it is my business to give my fellow man my aid.” As ADL belted out these lyrics during the awarding ceremony of his fellowship golf event, I wondered how businesses like the Lina Group of Companies have withstood the challenges in the supply chain during the pandemic. Those who know ADL well enough shared several anecdotal experiences that showed how ADL has continued to help “mankind” in his own little way, before, during and even after the pandemic. The song continues: “Man’s happiness should be my profit; His suffering should be my loss.” Some companies have imbibed such heartwarming lyrics in the conduct of their business under “corporate social responsibility”—giving by helping mankind!

Other companies have gone beyond CSR projects and opted for sustainability, given that the latter have greater impact not only on society but also on the environment. Franklin Baker Company of the Philippines is one of those companies under the leadership of its CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO) Ferdinand M. Dela Cruz (Ferdz). FBCOP recently reiterated its ongoing efforts on sustainable practices by first promoting employee awareness that sustainability is vital for the success of the company. And when it comes to success, while profitability remains as the obvious metric, FBCOP also looks at how its operations affect the environment and the people whose lives they affect. Part of its Sustainability Policy said, “Paramount among these business partners are the coconut farmers, who continuously sustain the economic viability of Franklin Baker. We continuously cooperate with these farmers with fairness and integrity towards empowering them to effectively represent themselves in the supply chain where we both operate.” Some businessmen are perceived to make profits for themselves, but for the leadership of FBCOP, running a profitable business is and never should be about the money alone. Aligned with the song “Mankind is My Business,” the FBCOP Sustainability effort aims not to just “give my fellow man my aid,” but also to “make things better for my fellow man.”

Under Ferdz’s stewardship, FBCOP maintained its focus on the individual farmer, realizing that eventual success depends not on the products but on the source of its products. FBCOP has engaged some non-governmental organizations to develop programs for the smallholder farmers who need good agricultural knowledge to earn a profitable livelihood. For instance, SDGCoco together with FBCOP and other stakeholders plan to increase crop productivity by employing Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) for a more sustainable business for coconut farmers in the province of Quezon. Among the “mankind” goals of the project are to introduce a business mindset in farming, enhance coconut farms to achieve international sustainability standards, and develop a premium scheme in selling smallholder farmer products. Another sustainability project of FBCOP is in collaboration with The Livelihoods Fund for Family Farming (L3F) whose mission, among others, is to “secure the livelihoods of smallholder farmers and the sustainable sourcing of pioneering brands” through the empowerment of a new generation of farmers.

The fact that CSO Ferdz took the lead in spearheading sustainability, not just as a motto, but as a corporate culture, if not a lifestyle in FBCOP, is a testament to his leadership focus that “Man’s happiness should be my profit,” unwittingly in keeping with what Charles Dickens said, “The common welfare was my business; charity, mercy, forbearance, benevolence, were all my business.” To CSO Ferdz, he advocates for the triple bottomline of People, Planet and Profit as pillars of Sustainability integrated into FBCOP’s corporate values of Fairness, Honesty, and Professionalism. To me, any food business should be about the farmer foremost; after all, the Bible tells us, “The farmer who labors to produce a crop should be the first one to be fed from its harvest.” (2 Timothy 2:6).

Under the law of the land, companies are established for profit. Yet, leaders in some companies have understood the value of wealth generation for a higher purpose. Under the law of the Lord, Mark 8:35-36 tells us that, “Whoever would save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for my sake and the gospel’s will save it. For what does it profit a man to gain the whole world and forfeit his soul?” Such verse reminds owners of profitable businesses that financial wealth pales in comparison with spiritual health. Profits can be deceitful unless they are earned in a stewardship system of fairness and honesty. When nobody is exploited or abused in the process of earning a profit, mankind becomes the business!

The song ends by saying: “Mankind should be my business. That was the Lord’s plan. My work in life should be the service I can give, I can give, I can give my fellow man!”

The lyricist simply presented another wonderful way of saying what Jesus told us as a new commandment —“Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another.” That’s how ADL and Ferdz of FBCOP are leading their respective businesses. Let’s all make mankind our business by ensuring, even through our small efforts, that life can be better for the next person. That way, we can become living testimonies of God’s grace—the best “return of investment” in any business and in life in general!

A former infantry and intelligence officer in the Army, Siegfred Mison showcased his servant leadership philosophy in organizations such as the Integrated Bar of the Philippines, Malcolm Law Offices, Infogix Inc., University of the East, Bureau of Immigration, and Philippine Airlines. He is a graduate of West Point in New York, Ateneo Law School, and University of Southern California. A corporate lawyer by profession, he is an inspirational teacher and a Spirit-filled writer with a mission.

For questions and comments, please e-mail me at sbmison@gmail.com.