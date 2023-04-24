LandBank grants loan to T’bolis

byBusinessMirror and Raadee S. Sausa
April 24, 2023
1 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

THE Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) announced last week it loaned the T’Boli Farm Growers Multi-Purpose Co-operative P224 million to expand the cooperative’s production of pineapples and pineapple fibers.

The state lender said the bulk of the loan (P180 million) is expected to augment the co-op’s working capital requirements.

About P34 million would go to buying farm tractors, service vehicles, trucks and a backhoe loader and post-harvest facilities for hauling and land preparation, the LBP said in a statement.

It added the remaining P10 million will be used to increase the volume of pineapple fibers that the co-op is exporting to the United Kingdom.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BusinessMirror and Raadee S. Sausa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Bangko Kabayan awarded

byRizal Raoul Reyes
April 24, 2023

Related Posts