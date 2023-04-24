House resolution presses DOTr to upgrade airport security, erase passenger congestion

Lawmakers are urging the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to check the status and upgrade security facilities at the country’s airports to lessen congestion in passenger terminals and heighten measures on ensuring public safety.

In House Resolution 921, Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte and Benguet Rep. Eric Yap said the DOTr should incorporate in its proposed budget for 2024 the expenditures needed to improve these facilities given the ever-increasing number of travelers going in and out of the country.

Duterte and Yap noted that the ease in health and safety protocols on travel has led to a significant rise in airline passenger growth especially during holiday seasons, which, in turn, has led to a disparity between demand and the number of available security equipment and facilities in the country’s airports, “resulting in missed flights, inter-terminal flight transfers, and jampacked check-in counters.”

“The consistent congestion in these airports necessitates an increase and advancement in airport security facilities and equipment, particularly full body scanners and baggage scanners, in order to serve a larger number of people as well as ensure public safety in the exercise of every citizen’s right to travel,” the lawmakers said in filing the resolution.

In pressing the DOTr to address the congestion and delays in airports, Yap and Duterte said that this is “part of the duties and functions of the House of Representatives…to revisit and scrutinize existing laws, regulations, and circumstances that affect the country’s passengers as well as public order and safety.”

“Now, therefore be it resolved, as it is hereby resolved, that the House of Representatives of the Philippines urge the Department of Transportation to look into the current status of airport security facilities and equipment of the country’s airport terminals, particularly their full body scanners and baggage scanners, and to include in its budget proposal for the 2024 National Expenditure Program [NEP] the provision of the said airport security equipment that shall be allocated in all airport terminals in the country,” they said in the resolution.

Airlines have been encouraging passengers to check in online or go to the airport as early as five to six hours before their flights to avoid delays and long queues, especially during peak seasons, owing to the usual congestion at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) and other airports in the country.

Naia has recorded a total of 10,855,332 passengers in the first three months of 2023, a 158 percent jump from 4,200,575 during the same period in 2022, according to reports quoting officials of the Manila International Airport Authority.