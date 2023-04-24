Enjoy the Best of Subway Footlong Sub Favorites

We’re making this season more exciting as Subway® brings back Footlong Sub Favorites made for sharing with friends and family or indulging on your own.

Savor your favorite 6-inch sub variants together, with three (3) enticing combinations to choose from: Subway® Melt & Chicken Teriyaki, Tuna & Subway® Melt, and Roasted Chicken & Tuna until June 20, 2023!

The Footlong Sub Favorites for in-restaurant prices start at P335 for a la carte and P455 for a regular meal with a 22-oz drink and two cookies, valid for dine-in, delivery (price varies) and takeout.



And what’s better for you, every bite goes a long way as Subway gives back to the community. With its #SubwayGivesPack campaign, a portion of your purchase will be donated to give 200 nutrition packs to undernourished children in the Aeta community in Zambales.

Head to your nearest Subway® restaurant now with a #WorthEat meal for a worthy cause.

#SubwayPH #SubwayMyBetterChoice #EatFresh #FootlongSubFavorites #BetterForYou #SubwayGivesPack