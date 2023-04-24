DOST grants ₧1 million to Davao del Sur school for scholarship registry

DAVAO CITY—The industry and technology unit of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) granted a P1 million fund to the University of Mindanao (UM) Digos to develop its own scholarship monitoring and skills registry.

DOST’s Philippine Council for Industry, Energy and Emerging Technology, Research and Development (DOST-PCIEERD) announced it has granted P1 million to UM’s Provincial Workforce Enabling System through Scholarship or project ProWESS. This is a scholarship registry, monitoring dashboard, and job matching prediction system.

The university said it aims to aid the provincial government of Davao del Sur “in evaluating scholarship applicants, monitoring their academic performance, and developing a skills registry that matches the skills of the scholars.”

Dr. John Vianne Murcia, UM director of the Institute of Economy and Enterprise Studies and project leader, said ProWESS “will combine various data sets to identify and support scholars through data science and support decisions system.”

She said the data set would help evaluate the scholars based on credentials, approve or disapprove scholarship applications based on allocation, prioritization of municipalities, and relevance of programs being applied for funding, identifying geo location of scholars based on personal socio-demographic information.

It would also help monitor the academic performance of ongoing scholars, and matching graduate scholars with available job postings posted real-time by Public Employment Service Office and other registered businesses.

The project fund would be taken from the Good Governance through Data Science and Decision Support System (GODDESS) program of DOST, “which aims to address the gap in the country’s workforce for data scientists that enables and strengthens the government to adopt data-driven governance and evidence-based management.”

Meanwhile, the Japan Information and Culture Center (JICC) of the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines also announced it is now accepting applications for the undergraduate, research, specialized training college, and college of technology categories of the 2024 Japanese Government (Monbukagakusho) scholarship.

All Filipino citizens who meet the qualifications for each category may apply. For the research by research students and those for master’s or doctoral degree course, applicants must be college graduate with 16 years of formal education and of good academic standing, under 35 years old and must present clear and feasible research proposal.

The research would take two to five years of study in the field of social sciences, humanities and natural sciences. Applicants applying for a specific field must have the same field that he or she majored in college.

Undergraduate students applying for research must be under 25 years old and high school graduates of good academic standing. Applicants may pursue social sciences and natural sciences.

Applicants for the Specialized Training College category must be high school graduates of good academic standing, under 25 years old and may pursue technology, personal care and nutrition, education and welfare, business, fashion and home economics, culture and general education. This category would take three years of study.

For the College of Technology, applicants must be high school graduate of good academic standing, under 25 years old and may pursue mechanical engineering, electrical and electronic engineering, information, communication and network engineering, materials engineering, architecture and civil engineering and maritime engineering. The course would take four to 4.5 years of study.

Application forms and other detailed information may be viewed and downloaded from the Japanese embassy web site: https://www.ph.emb-japan.go.jp/itpr_en/00_000193.html

The deadline for submission of applications is on May 26 and only physical documents mailed through courier or hand-delivered to the embassy would be accepted, the embassy statement said.