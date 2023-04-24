DOJ eyes tagging as terrorists other masterminds in Degamo slay case

JUSTICE Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Monday said the justice department is eyeing to designate not only suspended Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr. but several other individuals who may have played a role in the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

In an ambush interview with reporters, Remulla said he would be meeting with the members of the Anti-Terrorism Council (ATC) in the coming days to discuss the Teves group’s possible designation as terrorist. “We’re looking at three, four or five other people who may be considered as part of the terror organization of Mr. Teves,” Remulla said.

Remulla noted that Teves’ group does not involve any other government officials but only those who played “very pivotal roles in the plot” that led to the killing Degamo and eight other individuals last March 4.

Remulla also confirmed that Marvin Miranda, one of the alleged masterminds in the Degamo killing, would be included in the terror tag. “He is part of the core group. What others call a terrorist cell. He is one of them,” Remulla said.

Remulla explained that the killing of Degamo, the highest locally elected official in the country, had instilled fear in most people in Negros Oriental.

He pointed out that it would take “a different kind of a person, a different kind of character, and probably a different kind of organization” to carry out the brazen killing of Degamo and eight civilians.

The justice chief added that the Department of Justice (DOJ) is still verifying all the details involving these individuals, which he said would take some time.

“We just have to work or keep working on it. As I have said, this really entails a lot of patience.

That’s why when the senators asked if there is a warrant of arrest, there is none. But we will come up with it at the proper time,” Remulla said.

He also disclosed that a helicopter allegedly owned by Teves and was reportedly used to transport the suspects out of Negros Oriental has been recovered by authorities.

He said the use of Teves helicopter to whisk some of the suspects out of the province has reinforced the belief that the suspended lawmaker was indeed involved in the Degamo slay case.

A search warrant was issued for the helicopter, which was retrieved from Teves’ hangar in Dumaguete.

“The chopper has been found. It’s going to be taken into custody. We are trying to get a pilot, we hope the PNP (Philippine National Police) will provide a pilot so we can have the chopper in the safekeeping of the police or the military in Cebu,” Remulla said.

-30-