DMCI sets sights on leisure market

DMCI Homes, the property development arm of the Consunji Group, said it is expanding into the leisure market with a new sub-brand called DMCI Homes Leisure Residences.

The company said it is planning to launch its new brand with a tropical beach park condotel in San Juan, Batangas, one of the sought-after vacation destinations in southern Luzon, by the middle of the year.

DMCI Homes President Alfredo Austria said the variety of tourist attractions in San Juan, Batangas including pristine beaches, ancestral houses, old churches and local delicacies, make it ideal to host the first project of DMCI Homes Leisure Residences.

“The aim of DMCI Homes Leisure Residences is to offer holistic holiday experiences that exude comfort, wellness, and refined indulgence, setting it apart from other properties in its category,” Austria said.

“With DMCI Homes Leisure Residences, we aspire to replicate DMCI Homes’ brand of superior value in each leisure property by offering quality products and premier services fully experienced in upscale resort hotels and leisure communities, at price points that will delight value-discerning clientele.”

Aside from San Juan, Batangas, DMCI Homes also has plans to offer to customers its future projects featuring the hot springs in Laguna and the mountain views in Tuba, Benguet Province.

This is the second sub-brand created by DMCI Homes after DMCI Homes Exclusive, which caters to the luxury market.

DMCI Homes has been providing quality homes and resort-inspired communities nationwide since 1999. The company has turned over 53,864 residential units in over 85 launched projects as of February 2023.

It is known for building resort-inspired communities in Metro Manila and nearby provinces, Baguio, Boracay and Davao City. The company’s portfolio has more than 60 properties since it was launched in 1999.

The company reported P4.5 billion in core earnings last year, a 2 percent increase from P4.4 billion because of better selling prices and higher other income from forfeitures.