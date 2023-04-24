DAR turns over irrigation project to Cebu irrigators

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) recently turned over a communal irrigation system (CIS) to a group of farmers in Balamban, Cebu.

The P2-million CIS was a result of a collaboration between the DAR and the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) to boost farmers’ productivity in Cebu.

Dubbed the Bayong Small Irrigation Project, the CIS was entrusted to the care of the Bayong Lamesa Irrigators Association Inc.

Officials and members of Bayong Lamesa Irrigators Association Inc. received the CIS during a simple ceremony.

Accordign to Grace B. Fua, Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II, the Bayong Small Irrigation Project would serve over 50 hectares of land and will benefit more than 124 agrarian reform beneficiary (ARB) households in Barangays Lamesa, Vito, and Cansomoroy.

“With the construction of the irrigation project, the ARBs will now be able to increase their agricultural production due to sufficient water supply for their crops,” she said.

Fua explained that the NIA constructed irrigation pipelines and structures to irrigate high-value crops on the mountainous slopes of Balamban, in effect encouraging farmers to intensify farming activities and generate more income from their farmlands.