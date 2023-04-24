China calls accusations of police stations ‘groundless’

byThe Associated Press
April 24, 2023
2 minute read
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin reacts during the daily presser at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, on May 27, 2022. China denied all accusations of an overseas police presence, saying the United States was making “groundless accusations” after US law enforcement arrested two men in New York for establishing a secret police station.
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

TAIPEI, Taiwan—China denied all accusations of an overseas police presence, saying Tuesday that the United States was making “groundless accusations” after US law enforcement arrested two men in New York for establishing a secret police station.

“The relevant claims have no factual basis, and there is no such thing as an overseas police station,” spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Wang Wenbin said Tuesday.

US authorities arrested two men, identified as “Harry” Lu Jianwang, 61, and Chen Jinping, 59, both US citizens, on Monday morning. Under the direction of an official in China, the two men allegedly set up a station where they offered some basic services, such as helping Chinese citizens renew their Chinese driver’s licenses.

The station, however, also took on roles beyond ordinary bureaucracy, including locating Chinese dissidents living in the US, officials said.

The US Justice Department also charged 34 officers in the Ministry of Public Security on Monday with creating and using thousands of fake social media accounts on Twitter and other platforms to harass dissidents abroad.

Wang said China does not interfere in other countries’ sovereignty.

China has shown that it is willing to target its own citizens even after they have left China for various reasons, whether political or economic. The Associated Press has previously reported that a Chinese woman was detained in Dubai at a Chinese-run detention facility.

In recent years, Beijing has been running two separate campaigns to bring suspects wanted mostly for economic crimes back to China as part of an anti-corruption drive. It has begun flexing its muscles abroad to bring people back home, whether through the use of extradition treaties or unofficial methods, such as putting coercive pressure on relatives back home in China.

“China firmly opposes the smear and political manipulation by the US, who maliciously fabricated the narrative of so-called cross-border suppression and blatantly prosecuted Chinese law enforcement officials,” Wang said.

Image credits: AP/Liu Zheng



AP/Liu Zheng
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Corn hidden in coffins as smugglers cash in on Congo shortage

byBloomberg News
April 23, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
5 minute read

How a warrant for Putin puts new spin on Xi visit to Russia

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow next week highlighted China’s aspirations for a greater role on the world stage. But they also revealed the perils of global diplomacy: Hours after Friday’s announcement of the trip, an international arrest warrant was issued for Putin on war crimes charges, taking at least some wind out of the sails of China’s big reveal.

byMatthew Lee / AP Diplomatic Writer
March 20, 2023