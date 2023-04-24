China and Puerto Rico

The name “Formosa” came in 1542 when Portuguese sailors sighted an uncharted island and noted it on maps as Ilha Formosa (beautiful island).

After “sovereignty” had been passed around several European nations —and Japan from 1895 to 1945—the island of Taiwan was returned to Chinese control under the 1943 Cairo Declaration and the 1945 Potsdam Declaration, both of which recognized the Republic of China (ROC), founded in 1912, as having territorial sovereignty over the island.

Following Japan’s surrender in World War II, ROC forces assisted by the Americans, accepted the surrender of the Japanese military, taking over administration of Taiwan. However, in the interim period, the Chinese Civil War resulted in the loss of the Chinese mainland to Communist forces, which established the People’s Republic of China and the flight of the ROC central government to Taiwan in 1949.

Currently, no major nation recognizes the ROC as either the government of China or the sovereignty of Taiwan as the Republic of China. One of the required steps for a territory to be promoted to full UN member status is to be approved by the UN Security Council. United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758 in 1971 recognized the People’s Republic of China (PRC) as “the only legitimate representative of China to the United Nations.”

While surveys on political issues are “political,” a poll conducted by Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council (a cabinet-level agency) in 2020 found that 71 percent of respondents preferred the status quo, while 12 percent supported unification with China and 5 percent supported full independence.

Puerto Rico became a US territory in 1898 from the Treaty of Paris, ending the Spanish-American War. Prior, Puerto Rico was a Spanish colony for over 400 years. In the 2012 Puerto Rican status referendum, voters were asked whether they agreed to continue with Puerto Rico’s territorial status, and to indicate the political status they preferred not to. They voted “No” on the first question with 54 percent against maintaining the current political status. Of these votes, 94.5 percent chose statehood/free-association and 5.5 percent chose independence.

However, in 2019 according to a Pew Research Center poll, 22 percent of Puerto Ricans supported full independence, while 60 percent preferred either statehood or the current territorial status.

The Fuerzas Armadas de Liberación Nacional was a clandestine paramilitary organization that advocated independence, carrying out more than 130 bomb attacks in the US between 1974 and 1983. The Ejército Popular Boricua (“Boricua Popular/People’s Army”), also known as Los Macheteros (“The Machete Wielders”), is a clandestine militant and insurgent organization supporting full Puerto Rican independence.

This is not in any way a justification for any actions by the governments of the People’s Republic of China or the United States regarding Taiwan. Neither is it meant to be in any way a valid “apples-to-apples” comparison. However, it is something to think about.

The US is supporting through military aid, training, and arms sales to a “government” that currently has no legal standing as a government of a sovereign state. At best it functions “de facto” but not “de jure.” In legal contexts, de facto describes what is “in reality,” in contrast with de jure, which explains what the law says the situation should be.

What would be the reaction from Washington D.C. to a foreign government actively and directly supporting any change in the legal status of Puerto Rico from an “unincorporated territory of the United States with official Commonwealth status?”