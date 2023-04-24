Chief Justice Gesmundo’s legacy: Supreme Court judicial innovations

Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo is essaying a “ponencia” that will have ripple effects on the bench and the bar with judicial innovations that is aimed at taking out the sting from the oft-repeated “justice- delayed-justice-denied” complaints from those who sought redress from the courts.

That ponencia is contained in a roadmap that the Gesmundo Court has come up with, Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations (SPJI) that sets the tone for responsive and real-time justice. The six-year plan that will end in 2027 or a year after his tenure, tackled the problems that have been identified and made recommendations that were contained in the 30-page document.

CJ Gesmundo discussed the highlights of the roadmap in a speech last week at the 35th meeting of the Rotary Club of Manila and gamely officiated the New Code of Conduct that lawyers who just passed the Bar as well as the older ones have to adhere to that contained ethical standards for the cases that they will represent.

The SPJI arose from the challenges that the High Court had to address following the Covid-19 pandemic where traditional solutions were off-tangent and along came the realization for the need to “establish new frameworks and adopt new approaches, but at the same time, build on and repurpose existing ones, to achieve the longtime aspiration of delivering responsive and real-time justice.”

In the works is a revision of the Rules of Court that CJ Gesmundo said sometimes lead to longer court cases. He has promised to have the changes in the Rules next year, a deadline he has set and which highlights his kinship with journalists who are accustomed to submitting their stories on time.

At the start of his tenure, CJ Gesmundo immediately got to work, having a 24-month deadline within which cases at the High Court were to be decided. The first is a 24-month deadline for the Supreme Court to decide on cases brought to it and the second is a “tech-driven judiciary” that has been incorporated in the SPJI.

The decongestion of cases at the highest court of the land has been addressed by other Chief Justices before him, but what he is introducing is a deadline of sorts, something he is very familiar with as a financial journalist then. So the High Court set 24 months. In setting this parameter for the decision of the cases, CJ Gesmundo relied on his experience as a journalist at a business paper where the concept of deadlines in submitting stories is the rule of thumb.

The CJ told me in an interview: “Pag sinabi ng editor na dapat tapos ng alas 10 ng gabi ang istorya, you are duty bound to finish the said story.” That stint with the Business Day, the first business paper to reach readers that dutifully explained concepts and the impact of, say, big corporate pronouncements and government projects, had a big impact on the young CJ, then just out of college with a degree in Economics at the Ateneo de Manila University.

One notable aspect of the changes that are to be incorporated involves exhausting the arbitration procedures before complainants can file their cases. This is intended to decongest the courts and a way for litigants to arrive at a consensus to resolve their problems.

For CJ Gesmundo, the SPJI that he would leave behind will be due to the “collective efforts of the Court en banc, the Office of the Court Administrator, the Philippine Judicial Academy, Judicial Integrity Board, and other offices under the Supreme Court and other court officials and employees.”

Having devoted his entire legal career to public service, he mused that he would want to be thought of as “someone whose initiatives made a difference in the lives of everyday people seeking justice.”

The CJ told me: “By the nature of our system, there will typically be a prevailing party and a dissatisfied litigant. So bearing in mind that not everyone will leave a court proceeding happy, it’s my earnest desire that all sides can walk away feeling that they were heard by the court, and that their cases were adjudicated fairly and within a reasonable time.”