G-XChange launches ‘int’l buy load’

G-XCHANGE Inc. announced it tapped the services of Singaporean firm Fixed & Mobile Pte Ltd to enable users of its GCash application to buy load from 21 countries. The firm’s statement issued last week read that the feature will be under beta mode for a limited time. The firm said the international load feature allows users to buy load for an international number. Users of the app can access 48 international telecommunications providers and buy prepaid load for somebody else, the company said. G-XChange didn’t disclose how much was involved in its use of Fixed & Mobile’s services.

Bangko Kabayan awarded

BANGKO Kabayan Inc. announced having won the “Best MSMEs Development Bank” at the 2023 International Finance Awards organized by the United Kingdom-headquartered International Finance Publications Ltd. “We are honored to receive this award and recognized for our work in supporting MSMEs [micro-sized, small-scale and medium-sized enterprises],” Bangko Kabayan CEO/President Beatriz B. Romulo was quoted in a statement as saying. “We believe that MSMEs are the backbone of many economies and we are committed to providing them with the resources they need to thrive and grow.” According to Romulo, the private development bank offers financing, technical assistance and training tailored to the needs of MSMEs. “The bank’s continued focus on MSMEs will help drive economic growth and development in the succeeding years,” she added. Rizal Raoul S. Reyes

LandBank grants loan to T’bolis

THE Land Bank of the Philippines announced last week it loaned the T’Boli Farm Growers Multi-Purpose Co-operative P224 million to expand the cooperative’s production of pineapples and pineapple fibers. The state lender said the bulk of the loan (P180 million) is expected to augment the co-op’s working capital requirements. About P34 million would go to buying farm tractors, service vehicles, trucks and a backhoe loader and post-harvest facilities for hauling and land preparation, the LBP said in a statement. It added the remaining P10 million will be used to increase the volume of pineapple fibers that the co-op is exporting to the United Kingdom. Raadee S. Sausa