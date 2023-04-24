Boy band A1 returns to Manila to celebrate 25th Anniversary

The popular British–Norwegian boy band A1 is set to make a comeback here in Manila this October 2023, just in time to celebrate their 25th anniversary in the music industry.

This is a highly anticipated event for their Filipino fans who have been waiting for the group’s return to the Philippines after their successful concert in 2018. Thus, their upcoming tour is aptly called TWENTY FIVE.

A1 has been back to their original line-up, which consists of Paul Marazzi, Christian Ingebrigtsen, Mark Read and Ben Adams, since Paul re-joined the group in 2018 for their 20th Anniversary Reunion Tour, now 5 years on the band return to celebrate their musical milestone.

The concert, which will be held at the New Frontier Theater, Araneta Center, Quezon City, promises to be a night of pure nostalgia and great music for A1 fans. Performing their classic hits from their impressive discography including Like a Rose, Everytime, Same Old Brand New You & Caught in the Middle to name but a few that Filipinos learned to love over the years. Likewise, the group feels ecstatic to perform here in Manila once again.

“We’re so grateful to our Filipino fans who have supported us throughout the years,” says Mark. “It’s been 25 years since we started as a group, and we’re so excited to be able to celebrate this landmark anniversary with our Filipino fans,” he shares.

Back in 2020, A1 got a fantastic reaction when Ben performed a duet of “Like a Rose” with popular OPM star Morissette as an online performance during the lockdown.

A1 toured Denmark in 2021 & Sweden in 2022. In September 2022 they commenced a headline tour of the UK, where they performed songs from their forthcoming album, although original dates were moved due to pandemic closures and then the Queen’s passing during the tour.

Presented by Concert Republic. A1: TWENTY FIVE – MANILA will be held at New Frontier Theater on Saturday 14th October 2023 (8PM).

Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, 28th April 2023 at 12 noon, available at all TicketNet outlets or log on to Ticketnet.com.ph or call (02) 911-5555 for more details.

Ticket prices:

Orchestra VIP – Reserved Seating – 5,250 Peso

Orchestra B – Reserved Seating – 4,500 Peso

Orchestra C – Reserved Seating – 3,750 Peso

Balcony VIP (Loge) – Reserved Seating – 4,750 Peso

Balcony 1 – Reserved Seating – 3,750 Peso

Balcony 2 – Reserved Seating – 2,750 Peso

*Exclusive of ticket service charge

For more concert updates, check out A1’s Facebook page /a1official or follow Concert Republic’s website www.concertrepublic.com or /@concertrepublic on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

For further information please contact Mel Tyler at Concert Republic.

mel@concertrepublic.com

+63 917 838 2116