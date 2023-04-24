Bill waives payment of license fees for PUV drivers

A lawmaker is pushing for the passage of a bill exempting public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers from paying application or renewal fees in securing professional driver’s license.

In filing House Bill 7796, CIBAC Party-List Rep. Bro. Eddie Villanueva said in some rural areas, tricycle drivers are either driving without professional driver’s license or driving with an expired one which can be attributed to the high cost of fees in applying and renewing driver’s license validity.

“CIBAC recognizes that PUV drivers who are key players of our public transport sector are mostly minimum-wage earners. Thus, exempting them from paying application or renewal fees in securing professional driver’s license will greatly help in cushioning their meager income from the unabated price surge of fuel and from the adverse effects of the pandemic so that they will take home a larger disposable profit,” said Villanueva.

HB 7796 defines PUVs as road-based motor vehicles that provide conveyance to the general public passenger and/or domestic cargo for a fee, offering services to the public, such as trucks-for-hire, UV express service, public utility buses (PUBS), public utility jeepneys (PUJs), tricycles, filcabs, and taxis. However, transport vehicles accredited with or operating through Transport Networks corporations and individual are not covered.

Under the bill, no fee shall be imposed as charge in the license application or renewal of PUV drivers except for fees required to be paid to government or institutions providing services and documents necessary in the application or renewal of driver’s license, such as but not limited to medical or eye examinations from Land Transportation Office (LTO) accredited clinics, ID pictures, birth certificates and the likes.

Currently, driver’s license application/renewal fee is estimated be around P600 to P700, inclusive of computer or processing charge.

The exemption can be availed of upon presentation of a certification from the local government unit that the applicant is a validated PUV driver, and a membership identification card issued by a recognized transport organization or a tricycle operators and drivers association (TODA).

The bill also penalizes PUV drivers who will submit falsified documents to avail of the exemption with fines ranging from P50,000 to P100,000 and/or imprisonment of 1 month to 6 months upon the discretion of the court.

“In consideration of their socio-economic plight, we call on Congress to pass this measure to alleviate the financial burden of our PUV drivers and encourage them to apply or renew their license,” said Villanueva.