Bill adding 2 yrs on estate-tax amnesty for House OK on Tue

TO provide taxpayers the economic relief, the House Committee on Ways and Means is set to approve the proposal extending the availment of estate tax amnesty.

The House Committee on Ways and Means chaired by Rep. Joey Sarte Salceda will approve the substitute bill on Tuesday, April 25.

The bill extends the period of availment of estate tax amnesty by two years as it postponed the deadline of application from June 14, 2023, and reset it to June 14, 2025, amending Section 6 of Republic Act (RA) 11213 (as amended).

Speaker Martin G. Romualdez led chamber leaders in filing House Bill (HB) 7409, which seeks to extend by another two years the deadline for applying for estate tax amnesty.

HB 7409’s spirit is to provide taxpayers economic relief and opportunity to settle estate tax obligations as government lockdowns scarred the economy and people’s livelihood. The bill also seeks to amend the following: RA 8424 (National Internal Revenue Code of 1997, as amended by RA 10963 (Train Law); RA 11213 (Tax Amnesty Act); and, RA 11569, (An Act Extending the Estate Tax Amnesty and for Other Purposes, Amending Section 6 of RA 11213).

Under the current ecosystem, people seeking to avail the amnesty are expected to pay tax at a rate of 6 percent based on the decedent’s total net estate (or net undeclared estate if there’s a previously filed estate tax return) at the time of death. On the other hand, if the allowable deductions applicable at the time of death exceed the value of gross estate, a minimum payment of P5,000, as the case may be, is expected.

It was Deputy Speaker Ralph G. Recto who urged President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to certify as urgent the estate tax amnesty bill: so “people can save billions and the government to earn billions,” the lawmaker added, “by simply moving the June 14, 2023 deadline to June 14, 2025.”

“A one-sentence letter from the President supporting a one-line bill will make this a reality,” Recto said.

The lawmaker said the extension is an “act of kindness” to seniors whose vulnerability during the 30 months the pandemic raged prevented them from availing of the amnesty.

While in the Senate, Recto was among the authors of RA 11213, a 2019 law that threw out penalties and significantly cut rates for estate-tax obligations.

But the period to avail of the one-time tax relief coincided with the pandemic, prompting Congress to pass what would become RA 11569, which extended the amnesty period by two years, to June 14, 2023.

Recto said another justification for the proposed extension is the lower-than-projected government collections from the program.

When RA 11213 came into force in 2019, “the forecast revenue was in the P6-billion to P8-billion range; but [the] actual take as of end of 2021 was P5.5 billion,” Recto added.