BEYOND GIN & TONIC | New culinary discoveries at Gilarmi Lounge

Located on the ground floor of Discovery Primea, the Gilarmi Lounge was named after an iconic landmark and famed residential address along Apartment Ridge, which once stood where the 5-star hotel is now. The lounge made its mark with its Gin Library, showcasing an extensive collection of gin labels, as well as a thoughtfully curated menu of classic lounge fare and tipples. Its inviting ambience, coupled with a view of the bustling Ayala Avenue, offers a cozy respite to hotel guests, visitors, and city dwellers on any day.

NEW ADDITIONS TO THE BURGER LIBRARY

Among Gilarmi Lounge’s well-loved offers is the Burger Library, a selection of simple yet delectable burgers. The secret to its success is that everything is done right from the beginning. From choosing quality ingredients and accompaniments to determining the right burger-to-bun ratio, Discovery Primea’s Executive Chef Luis Chikiamco and his culinary team ensured everything was taken into account to deliver a harmonious blend of flavors. Extensive recipe tests were done to create the perfect homemade buns – toasted on the inside and pillowy on the outside.

Since its launch in 2020, the Burger Library’s best-selling varieties include the Good Ol’ Cheeseburger, The Spanish Quarter, Korean Chicken Burger, and Le Bistro. This April, a new variety of burgers will be introduced for diners to enjoy.

The Le Bistro 2.0: This cheesier, tastier version of its predecessor features stronger flavors and ingredients such as mozzarella, Parmesan, Emmental cheese and caramelized onion. The Italian Job: Inspired by the blockbusters, this burger aims to be an equally thrilling treat on its own. Savor its Italian-inspired combination featuring beef and prosciutto patty, mozzarella, and tomato fondue. For mushroom lovers, The Mushroom features crispy mushroom “katsu”, cabbage slaw, and “Bull-Dog” sauce. Each burger is served with a side of freshly cooked homemade chips, and promises an easy, no-frills and enjoyable dining experience. Priced from PHP 295++ to PHP 495++, the Burger Library is offered a la carte at Gilarmi Lounge for dine in and takeout.

BARREL-AGED NEGRONI

Due to the famed success of the Gin Library, Gilarmi Lounge has become a sought-after destination in Makati for all things related to gin, from classic G&Ts to elaborate cocktails. This summer, Discovery Primea’s seasoned mixologists embark on a new journey by introducing the hotel’s very own barrel-aged Negroni, ideally crafted for gin lovers and modern-day drinkers.

Mellowed to perfection after 30 days, the house-aged Negroni carries the bittersweet notes of the classic cocktail blended with the smooth and distinctive smoky flavors of American oak. Experience this concoction in an elevated fashion at Gilarmi Lounge for PHP 400 nett per glass.

DISCOVERY PRIMEA X SEBASTIAN’S ICE CREAM

Lastly, Gilarmi Lounge announces a special partnership with Sebastian’s Ice Cream. Discovery Primea and Sebastian’s Ice Cream, both locally owned and operated, aim to highlight local tastes and flair. Sebastian’s Ice Cream founder Ian Carandang has been changing the game by exploring unique flavors for everyone to enjoy.

This extraordinary collaboration includes specially created ice cream flavors for the hotel, transformed into delightful sweet endings by the culinary team. The dessert menu includes Arroz con Tsokolate, Halo-Halo, and Taaaaaahho, all of which are inspired by traditional Filipino desserts but given an exciting twist. Other decadent options are Tea & Cakes, SSSMore’s, Fire & Ice, and Mango Mango Mango, available starting 25 April 2023. Guests are invited to Gilarmi Lounge for a taste of uniquely Filipino flavors translated into elegant desserts, perfect for this season of sunny days.

With all these new offers, Gilarmi Lounge continues to be an exciting and welcoming venue for culinary discoveries.

Gilarmi Lounge is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. For reservations and inquiries, guests may call +63 2 7955 8888 or e-mail primea.restaurants@discovery.com.ph For more information on the hotel’s offers and updates, please visit discoveryprimea.com or follow.

Discovery Primea on Facebook (DiscoveryPrimeaMakati) and Instagram (@discoveryprimea).