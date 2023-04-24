BDOI offers dog, cat protection package

byRoderick Abad
April 24, 2023
2 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

BDO Insurance Brokers Inc. (BDOI) recently launched its pet dog and pet cat insurance plans based on its executives’ view of an uptick in animal ownership in the country.

BDOI General Manager Maria Theresa L. Tan told reporters at the insurer’s event in Mandaluyong City that after searching for products “that address customers’ evolving needs,” they were brought to pet insurance.

Tan said their pet insurance is an acknowledgement that pets have become “important members of the family that their owners regularly spend time and resources to keep them groomed, healthy and happy.”

BDOI Senior Assistant Vice President Edmundante Ramirez cited a survey by a Japanese technology firm shows that 67 percent of Filipinos polled own dogs while 43 percent said they own cats. These figures mean Filipinos are the top and second caretakers of dogs and cats, respectively, in Asia.

Hence, the BDO Unibank Inc. subsidiary went into the pet insurance venture.

According to Tan, the plan protects a pet dog or pet cat against accidental injuries, including bone fractures, poisoning or burns. Added to this basic coverage are add-on benefits, such as pet medical reimbursement for covered illnesses, like arthritis, renal disease, hip dysplasia, pet acute dental conditions, pet accidental death or essential euthanasia, insured pet owner’s liability to other persons due to pet’s actions, pet international travel emergency medical treatment and Petnap.

To qualify, pets must be three months to six years of age. They should be owned for companionship and not for commercial use like racing, breeding and law enforcement. Owners must provide the pet’s immunization/vaccination record book and/or pet book, veterinary clinic and the name, license number and photos of the veterinarian. Applications can be completed online, the firm said in a document.

For as low as P560 ($10.02 at current exchange rates), dogs and cats can now be insured from P15,000 (about $268.48) to P30,000 (nearly $537) per accident (up to five incidents) under Plans A to D. Pet owners can “pet-sonalize” the insurance coverage based on their budget.

“Our competitor offers it for P500 for only one month. But ours is P560 for a coverage of one full year. So it’s that cheap,” Ramirez said.

He added that achieving the target number of policy holders for this kind of insurance will serve as the firm’s underwriting basis to come up with a coverage for other types of pet. Ramirez neither cited figures nor the other types of pet.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
Roderick Abad
Roderick L. Abad graduated from Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila, with a degree course in Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication. He has 12 years of journalism experience, starting as a Special Features Writer in a major daily newspaper. In 2006, he moved to the BusinessMirror in the same capacity and, eventually, became a beat reporter. To his credit, he was a finalist in the 2011 Holcim Journalism Awards for Sustainable Construction and the 2013 Lasallian Scholarum Awards. He remains affiliated with the BusinessMirror as a contributor.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Briefs

byBusinessMirror
April 24, 2023

Related Posts

KPMG Perspectives
Read more
5 minute read

Retail’s delicate balance

Retailers have proven their resilience time and again and they are poised to do the same in 2023. However, understanding the interplay between a growing set of tensions shaping the industry can help retailers do more than merely survive strong headwinds.

byKPMG Perspectives
April 24, 2023

‘Sotheby’s helped more rich clients dodge sales tax’

An alleged effort by Sotheby’s to help wealthy art collectors avoid paying sales tax on purchases for their homes was “far more extensive and serious than previously known,” New York’s attorney general said. The state’s 2020 lawsuit against Sotheby’s for allegedly helping a wealthy shipping executive use a false resale certificate to dodge taxes has expanded to include seven additional collectors and numerous Sotheby’s employees from across the organization, including its tax department, New York Attorney General Letitia James said Friday in a filing in Manhattan.

byBloomberg News
April 23, 2023