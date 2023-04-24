BDOI offers dog, cat protection package

BDO Insurance Brokers Inc. (BDOI) recently launched its pet dog and pet cat insurance plans based on its executives’ view of an uptick in animal ownership in the country.

BDOI General Manager Maria Theresa L. Tan told reporters at the insurer’s event in Mandaluyong City that after searching for products “that address customers’ evolving needs,” they were brought to pet insurance.

Tan said their pet insurance is an acknowledgement that pets have become “important members of the family that their owners regularly spend time and resources to keep them groomed, healthy and happy.”

BDOI Senior Assistant Vice President Edmundante Ramirez cited a survey by a Japanese technology firm shows that 67 percent of Filipinos polled own dogs while 43 percent said they own cats. These figures mean Filipinos are the top and second caretakers of dogs and cats, respectively, in Asia.

Hence, the BDO Unibank Inc. subsidiary went into the pet insurance venture.

According to Tan, the plan protects a pet dog or pet cat against accidental injuries, including bone fractures, poisoning or burns. Added to this basic coverage are add-on benefits, such as pet medical reimbursement for covered illnesses, like arthritis, renal disease, hip dysplasia, pet acute dental conditions, pet accidental death or essential euthanasia, insured pet owner’s liability to other persons due to pet’s actions, pet international travel emergency medical treatment and Petnap.

To qualify, pets must be three months to six years of age. They should be owned for companionship and not for commercial use like racing, breeding and law enforcement. Owners must provide the pet’s immunization/vaccination record book and/or pet book, veterinary clinic and the name, license number and photos of the veterinarian. Applications can be completed online, the firm said in a document.

For as low as P560 ($10.02 at current exchange rates), dogs and cats can now be insured from P15,000 (about $268.48) to P30,000 (nearly $537) per accident (up to five incidents) under Plans A to D. Pet owners can “pet-sonalize” the insurance coverage based on their budget.

“Our competitor offers it for P500 for only one month. But ours is P560 for a coverage of one full year. So it’s that cheap,” Ramirez said.

He added that achieving the target number of policy holders for this kind of insurance will serve as the firm’s underwriting basis to come up with a coverage for other types of pet. Ramirez neither cited figures nor the other types of pet.