Atom Araullo, Vice Ganda top Reader’s Digest’s 25th Trusted Brands and Personalities Awards PHL

Ortigas Center, Pasig City—In its 25th annual survey, Reader’s Digest Trusted Brands Awards has recognized Atom Araullo, who won the Most Trusted TV Host for News & Current Affairs for the first time.

The 40-year-old broadcast journalist is now part of an elite roster of Most Trusted News Presenters, which include veteran news anchor Noli de Castro and awards Hall of Famer and Peabody Awards recipient Jessica Soho, who also bagged the Most Trusted TV Host for News & Current Affairs in 2022.

“I know that I am inheriting it from the great Jessica Soho, who has entered the Hall of Fame,” Araullo said in his acceptance speech during the formal awards ceremony on April 12, 2023 at the Grand Ballroom of Marco Polo Ortigas Manila in Pasig City.

“I believe that trust is earned and not given so I hope to continue to be worthy of your trust as we continue our mandate to give you information and inspiration about the Filipino people,” he ended. Araullo anchors daily late-night newscast ‘State of the Nation’ on GTV and occasionally pinch-hits for GMA Network primetime newscast ‘24 Oras.’

MOST TRUSTED PERSONALITIES

Meanwhile, box-office star and TV comedian Vice Ganda retains the Most Trusted Entertainment and Variety Presenter award. The noontime show ‘It’s Showtime’ main host has earned the award for the fifth year in a row. Ganda expressed gratitude to Reader’s Digest Trusted Brands and supporters in a video message she prepared for the ceremony. (Vice Ganda is currently on an international concert tour in North America).

Also debuting in the Most Trusted Personalities list is 29-year-old volleyball player Alyssa Valdez, who has also earned the moniker The Queen of Philippine Volleyball. She bagged the Most Trusted Sportsperson award, a title owned by boxing champ and former senator Manny Pacquiao in the previous year. On the other hand, veteran broadcaster Mike Enriquez has retained the Most Trusted Radio Presenter award.

SILVER EDITIONReader’s Digest Trusted Brands Awards is based on results of a commissioned third-party survey conducted by research firm Catalyst with over 8,000 everyday consumers from the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The annual poll specifically aims to identify top-of-mind brands across 50 categories of consumer products, services, and personalities.

Reader’s Digest, a 101-year-old international general-interest family magazine, is marking the silver anniversary of the awards in the Philippines. The survey identified the most trusted local brands across nine consumer categories and 57-sub-categories.

“The Trusted Brands Awards is one of the oldest awards, one of the oldest recognized logos in the marketplace today,” said Reader’s Digest Asia-Pacific Retail and Advertising Sales Director Sheron White. “The Trust Mark logo gives consumers the confidence that they’re buying a product or service that is worth it.”

The privilege to use the Reader’s Digest Trusted Brands logo is exclusively accorded to Platinum and Gold winners of the awards. White reiterated how the Trusted Brands awards and logo can help brands earn confidence from consumers, who have become more discerning and meticulous as a result of the still ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic.

“In the past, we have commissioned an independent retail survey on the effect of utilizing the Trust mark emblems within marketing and advertising campaigns. The results showed that consumers are 92% more likely to purchase a product or service that displays a winning emblem,” White recalled. “Although we are not privy to these commercial confidence details of the Philippine clients, the fact that so many of these winning brands are repeat winners suggests that being recognized as a Trusted Brand is just as beneficial to the brand as it is to the consumer,” she added.

Here are some of the Trusted Brands awardees in 2023:



Gold Awards

• Air Conditioner—Panasonic

• Canned Sardines—555 Sardines and Ligo

• Canned Tuna—555 Tuna

• Cooking Oils—Baguio Oil

• Facemask—Indoplas

• Investment Fund Companies—BDO Unibank

• Optical Shop/Store—Ideal Vision Center

• Personal/Consumer Loans—BDO Unibank

• TV Network—ABS-CBN

• Washing Machines—Sharp, Panasonic, and Whirlpool



Platinum Awards

• Broadband/Fiber Internet Service—PLDT Home Fiber

• Canned Tuna—Century Tuna

• Credit Card Issuing Bank—BDO Unibank

• Investment Fund Company—Sun Life Philippines

• Life Insurance—Sun Life Philippines

• Pen—Pilot

• Personal Computer—Acer

• Pharmacy/Drugstore—Mercury Drug

• TV Network—GMA Network

For the complete list of Reader’s Digest Most Trusted Brands and Most Trusted Personalities, get a copy of the April 2023 issue of Reader’s Digest Philippines. The list can also be accessed through the special Trusted Brands Asia 2023 (Philippines) website.