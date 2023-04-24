Agust D aka Suga of BTS releases solo album, ‘D-Day’

Agust D, also known as SUGA of BTS, has officially released his latest solo album, D-DAY.

D-DAY arrives about three years after Agust D’s second mixtape D-2 released in May 2020. The album features 10 songs, including the album’s pre-release track “People Pt.2 (feat. IU)” and the album’s focus track “Haegeum”.

The song “Haegeum” is based on a wordplay of the Korean word ‘haegeum’ which means 1) lifting a ban or being unlocked and 2) one of the traditional instruments in Korea. The main melody is played by the instrument ‘haegeum’ and in his lyrics, Agust D focuses on the freedoms that people are missing from everyday life, claiming that everyone needs to be unbanned from society’s restrictions.

D-DAY also features various other artists, including Japanese artist Ryuichi Sakamoto, Woosung of Korean band The Rose, and fellow BTS member j-hope. D-DAY as a whole delves deeper into Agust D’s true emotions, including his personal traumas and memories as he explores a new version of himself.