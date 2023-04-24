A skin foundation that goes the distance

FOR the past year, I have mostly just worn one foundation and that’s the Shiseido Synchro Skin Radiant Lifting Foundation SPF 30 PA ++++ mediumto-full buildable coverage formula that looks better on the skin the longer you have it on.

I am amazed at how this foundation doesn’t cling to the dry patches on my face. The finish is superb and there’s no white cast or photo flashback despite the SPF 30. My shade in this foundation is Oak (golden with a slight olive tone for medium skin). I can wear Maple (balanced tone for medium-tan skin) sometimes, too.

I still wear a mask most of the time and while there is some transfer with this foundation, it’s very minimal.

The finish, by the way, is natural and not dewy. According to Shiseido, Synchro Skin Radiant Lifting Foundation SPF 30 PA ++++ has Light-Adjusting Technology, which visibly lifts, refines and smooths for a luminous-looking finish; Radiant Microcrystals, which correct the look of shadows created by fine lines and wrinkles so that skin appears smoother and firmer; and Transparent, Luminous Pearl, which visually counteracts hyperpigmentation by creating an even canvas to optimally reflect light.

The main ingredients of this foundation are Octinoxate 6.9 percent, Titanium Dioxide 1.0 percent, Water, Dimethicone, Diphenylsiloxy Phenyl Trimethicone Glycerin, Trifluoropropyldimethyl/ Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Butylene Glycol, and Hydrogenated Polydecene.

At around P3,000 a bottle, the Shiseido Synchro Skin Radiant Lifting Foundation SPF 30 PA ++++ is not inexpensive but you will only need a drop or two for daily wear. It really is worth it. I have worn Shiseido Synchro Skin to concerts where I had to stand in line outdoors and I can attest to its staying power without making my face look like I applied cement on it.

It’s a long-lasting foundation that wears well and looks very natural and not cakey at all.

‘DREAM BIG AND EXTEND A HAND’

“If you made it, extend a hand,” said Beautéderm CEO and President Rhea Anicoche-Tan to the group YEP (Young Entrepreneurs of Pampanga) during their general membership meeting recently at the Beautéderm Headquarters in Angeles City.

Anicoche-Tan encouraged the young entrepreneurs to dream big and reminded them to treat people well, including their employees and customers. Another piece of advice the Beautéderm owner gave YEP members is to always give back.

“Stay grounded and have an attitude of gratitude. Even if you achieve great success, always remember who you are and where you came from.”

“Women’s Month may have ended but we don’t stop celebrating women and the work they do. We are interested in knowing in Rhea’s story and how she successfully built her brand. She is an inspiration to everyone,” said YEP when asked why they chose Anicoche-Tan to be their event speaker.

Aside from thousands of distributors and resellers in the Philippines, Beautéderm has already gone international with a branch in neighboring Southeast Asian country Singapore. It is also endorsed by some of the country’s showbiz A-listers like Dingdong Dantes, Marian Rivera, Bea Alonzo and Piolo Pascual.

Beautéderm also gives back to the community by granting scholarships to students who seek financial assistance. The company also works with local government units to help the elderly.