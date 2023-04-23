VN Red & Gold ruled the women’s division of the Asia Tour 3×3 with a come-from-behind 21-16 win over Sniper Thailand on Sunday at SM Mall of Asia Music Hall.

Kaylynne Truong took over late for the Vietnamese by scoring the final six points to pull her side to the title conquest.

Her free throw with a minute left capped her 12-point performance for VN Red & Gold which took home the $5,000 cash prize.

Her twin Kayleigh Truong also did damage with seven points as they completed a five-game romp as they aim to improve on their silver medal finish in the past Southeast Asian Games when Cambodia host the Games next month.

Supavadee Kunchuan had eight points and Piyanuch Sriprem seven points for the Thais who banked $2,500.

VN Red & Gold earlier drubbed Harimau Malaysia B, 21-14, while Sniper Thailand routed Uratex Dream, 21-13, in the semifinals.

Sniper Thailand’s Khwanjira Thongdaeng, meanwhile, ruled the Two-Point Shootout to take home $200.

She drained nine points and got there the fastest to break a three-way tie with Nico Salva of Happy Hotels and Tan Pei Jie of Harimau Malaysia B.