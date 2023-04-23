UST completes Final Four cast; De La Salle beats Ateneo anew

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas (UST) dismissed Far Eastern University (FEU), 26-24, 22-25, 25-16, 25-23, on Sunday to complete the Final Four cast of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines women’s volleyball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Golden Tigresses improved to 9-3 won-lost—tying reigning champion National University at second spot—to advance to a third consecutive semifinals appearance.

UST and NU square off on Wednesday to determine the No. 2 team with a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four.

De La Salle University perched itself safely atop the standings with a 12-1 card after following a 25-22, 25-19, 25-18 victory over traditional rival Ateneo also on Sunday.

“Final Four, thank you Lord!” said UST coach Kungfu Reyes as he praised his libero, Bernadett Pepito, who was all over the court and tallied 21 digs and 19 excellent receptions.

Eya Laure erupted for 28 points on 23 of 47 attacks to go with three service aces, two blocks and eight digs, while Imee Hernandez had 19 points and opposite spikers Regina Jurado and Jonna Perdido made seven points each for UST.

FEU dropped out of the semifinals with a 6-7 card but not without giving up a fight against UST with Mitzi Panangin scoring 12 points and Gerzel Petallo contributing 11 points, 19 receptions and five digs in the match.

De La Salle’s victory over Ateneo was its 12th straight in the last six years with the Lady Eagles tasting victory over their archrivals he last time on on April 8, 2017, 12-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-19.

The Lady Eagles fell to sixth place at 4-9.

“I had to remind the girls to play with pride after that slow start,” De La Salle assistant coach Noel Orcullo said. “I reminded them that they couldn’t relax against a fighting Ateneo.”

Six-foot-two rookie Shevana Laput booked a new career-high 16 points and Angel Canino provided 13 points, 11 excellent receptions and five digs for De La Salle.

Thea Gagate made five of De La Salle’s 10 blocks and finished with 12 points, while Jolina Dela Cruz contributed eight points and 11 receptions. Vanie Gandler tallied 13 points, seven receptions and four digs and Faith Nisperos added 12 points with three service aces for Ateneo, which yielded after one hour and 35 minutes.

