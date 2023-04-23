The Next Frontier: 2022 Annual Sellers’ Event

The grand celebration was held last April 13, 2023 at The Tent, Vista Global South, Las Piñas City, as Camella and Vista Estates honored the achievements of their business partners from the entire One Luzon Team for the year 2022.

The night was filled with entertainment as lively production numbers were presented by The Whiplash Dancers. Aliw awardee for Best Inspirational Singer, Sheena Lee Palad, who was also the event host, gave a compelling performance that thrilled the audience. The spectacular night became more special as Vista Land’s Chairman, Manny B. Villiar, Jr., delivered an inspiring keynote address to the audiences, business partners, and stakeholders here and abroad.

Chairman Manny B. Villar, Jr.

It is inevitable for individuals to encounter unfamiliar currents brought by the “new normal,” yet, the sales force of Camella and Vista Estates went against and beyond uncharted waters, re-modified and developed better ways to meet new challenges, and stayed unfazed in the face of difficulties.

Apart from recognizing the outstanding efforts of its sales force, the event served as a call to action and inspire individuals to welcome new challenges, learn, and breach walls to embrace greater opportunities. The awardees embodied the event’s theme by going beyond and finding a way to sail through the unforeseen hindrances they encountered.

The Next Frontier is a reminder that there is always more that we can do to improve; there is always a border expected to be explored, a difficulty waiting to be resolved, and opportunities ready to be seized. The Next Frontier aspires to spark a new flame for perseverance and ambition and to transform individuals to accept and face new challenges with willpower and a determination to conquer significant boundaries, creating new and even greater opportunities along the way.

Top Sales Group Awardees with Vista Land COO Jerylle Luz Quismundo and Division Head

for North Luzon, Ailene Sarmiento with Eduardo Aguilar

Camella, the country’s biggest housing brand in the country, has successfully built well-crafted homes for more than half a million Filipino Families. Through its years of service, Camella continues to develop sustainable housing with access to various amenities, green spaces, and commercial establishments. Camella has developed communities in 47 provinces and 149 cities and municipalities nationwide. Despite having the broadest geographic reach, Camella deliberately chooses to expand their reach as they understand the ties Filipino families have with the place they’re born in, the people they grew up with, and the memories they share with a specific area.

Division Heads, Teresa Tumaga (South Luzon), Ailene Sarmiento (North Luzon 1)

and Rochelle Alpasan (North Luzon 2)

Vista Estates is Vista Land’s collection of master planned communities around the country, offering a variety of prime, innovative, and world-class communities with abundant possibilities for growth and expansion. To go beyond the stereotypical costumery of a master planned megalopolis, Vista Estates takes on the great waves of building modern-day cities with a unique and creative aesthetic, remarkable diversity, and an enthralling vision.

The Next Frontier | Pre-event

Camella and Vista Estates are now on board to launch their ships with renewed and positive views for challenges and opportunities. Together, Camella and Vista Estates are ready to embrace new challenges and push limits with boldness and greater ambition for the future through their recent event– The Next Frontier: Conquering Boundaries, Creating Opportunities.

